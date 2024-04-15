"So sweet and cute" - Tracy Austin delighted by Ashleigh Barty and son Hayden attending Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

Former American tennis star Tracy Austin has reacted to an adorable video of Ashleigh Barty and her son Hayden. Barty recently attended the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round, showing her support for the Australian team.

The former World No.1 Aussie, who retired in 2022, was blessed with a baby boy, Hayden last year. In 2022, Barty married her long-time partner Garry Kissick. The 32-year-old Kissick is a professional golfer. The couple had been in a relationship since 2017 before tying the knot.

Tracy Austin, a former Grand Slam winner, has reacted to the video of Ashleigh Barty cradling her baby Hayden while supporting her fellow Australian team-mates as they take on Mexico in the qualifying rounds at this year's Billie Jean King Cup. Austin reacted to the video shared by King Cup's official Instagram handle:

"So sweet and so cute," she wrote.

In the video, the 27-year-old Barty, who had her son in her arms, can be seen cheering the Australian team as they played France in the Billie Jean King Cup. The official Instagram handle of the Billie Jean King Cup shared the video, captioning:

"A familiar face in the stands, Inspiring the next generation"

Ashleigh Barty surprised fans with her decision to retire from tennis in 2022. In her short but glorious career, she won a total of 15 singles titles including three Grand Slams.

Apart from tennis, Barty has also played professional cricket in her career. In 2015, she was signed by the Big Bash League team Brisbane Heat to play for them. Barty played the 2015-16 season with the Heat before returning to the tennis court again.

Team Australia defeated the Mexican team 4-0 and has qualified for the BJK Cup finals for the fourth consecutive time after Taylah Preston and the doubles pair of Ellen Perez and Daria Seville won their respective matches.

"He's been a very good boy" - Ashleigh Barty opens up on life with son Hayden

Ash Barty speaks during the Sport Australia Hall of Fame Celebration

Barty recently opened up about life with her baby boy Hayden and shared how challenging motherhood can be.

The 27-year-old in July 2023, announced the birth of her child on social media with husband Garry Kissick. Her baby is nine months old now.

While speaking to "The Sydney Morning Herald" in January, Barty shared her experiences as a mother. She was quoted as saying:

''He's [Hayden] been a very good boy, very kind to me as I'm learning.''

She further described how motherhood is challenging and hard and how it has changed her life. She even appreciated how her mother and sisters were raising their children. Barty added:

''It's amazing how quickly it's all gone, how much my life has changed but how natural it all feels. It's hard – the hardest thing I've ever done – but it's incredible, too.''

She continued:

"An amazing thing. And it's probably helped me appreciate my own mother, and my two sisters as well, in how they're raising their own children.''

