"So thankful for a friend like Madison Keys" - Sloane Stephens pens a heartfelt note for compatriot on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

American tennis player Sloane Stephens recently penned a heartfelt note for her friend and compatriot Madison Keys on National Girls and Women in Sports Day on February 7.

Celebrated in the first week of February every year, this day celebrates and acknowledges the accomplishments of female athletes and calls for more participation of women in sports.

On this occasion, Sloane Stephens took to social media and penned a heartfelt note for Madison Keys, saying she was thankful for a friend like Keys.

The 2017 US Open champion then praised her friend, highlighting that she always speaks up in the face of injustice.

"I am so thankful to have a friend on tour like Madison Keys. Madi keeps it 💯 at all times and is always the person to speak up or ask questions when something seems unjust," wrote Stephens.

The 30-year-old then noted how the two have always been at each others' side and their friendship has remained the same even while playing against each other.

"We have been by each other’ side, even we are across the net from each other during some of the biggest days if our lives, and through it all, our friendship has remained constant," Stephens continued.

Stephens then gave an important lesson to fellow sportswomen, saying that they did not need to "claw their way to the top" and should always remain kind.

"I hope our friendship shows young girls and women in sports that you don’t have to claw your way to the top. You can be a good friend, demonstrate kindness, and be fair while still giving it your all during a match," Stephens added.

Source- Sloane Stephens' Instagram story

Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys at the 2024 Australian Open

Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens at the 2017 US Open

Sloane Stephens reached the third round at the 2024 Australian Open. She defeated Australian Olivia Gadecki 6-3, 6-1 to have a perfect start to the tournament. In the second round, the 30-year-old met 14th seed Daria Kasatkina. The American came from a set down to defeat the latter 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

However, in the third round, the 2017 US Open champion faltered after winning a tight first set against Anna Kalinskaya to crash out of the 2024 Australian Open.

On the other hand, Madison Keys skipped the 2024 Australian Open on the advice of her medical staff. She has been struggling with a shoulder injury and hence decided to skip the first slam of the year.