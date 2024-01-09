Several tennis fans were left fuming after a charity match at the 2024 Australian Open, originally set to feature Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu, was cancelled at the last minute.

Osaka and Raducanu are currenrly on a comeback trail after maternity leave and injury-related hiatus, respectively. They were were set to face each other at the Rod Laver Arena for a charity match on Tuesday, January 9, ahead of the season's first Major.

However, just hours before the event, Croatia’s Donna Vekic was roped in as Naomi Osaka’s replacement. The news came after the Japanese decided it best to sit out the clash as a “precaution for her upcoming campaign” at the Major.

Emma Raducanu soon followed suit and pulled out of the clash. As per reports, she cited “soreness” after a two-hour-long night session the day before as the reason for her withdrawal.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Following the 2021 US Open champion’s withdrawal, the Australian Open cancelled the event altogether. Several tennis fans expressed their disappointment at the seeming “unprofessionalism” displayed by Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and the organizers.

“This is so unprofessional lol- people legit travelled across the country for this.... Seems like no one gives a rats a*s about charity.... specifically rich tennis players......,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Many fans also claimed that they had already set out for Melbourne Park and did not receive any timely updates from the organizers.

“So not cool. Not everyone got the texts. People would have left already as it was nearly sold out. Disgraceful letting some people know so late in the day,” one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

The four-day charity event is also set to feature the likes of Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari and Casper Ruud. Carlos Alcaraz and home-favorite Alex de Minaur are scheduled for a clash on Wednesday, January 10.

“If the game tomorrow is canceled, I’m done,” one fan said in regard to the upcoming matches.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A brief look at Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu's 2024 comeback campaigns so far

Naomi Osaka captured during a practice session ahead of the 2024 Australian Open

Both Naomi Osakaa and Emma Raducanu have featured in one event so far in 2024.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka contested the WTA 500 Brisbane International as a wildcard entrant. She started her run with a 6-3, 7-6 (9) win against Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch. However, she went down against former World No. 1 and three-time tournament champion Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the next round.

Raducanu, meanwhile, accepted the wildcard to compete at the WTA 250 ASB Classic. Similar to Osaka, the Brit started off on a positive note, defeating Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. She was knocked out by former World No. 3 and eventual runner-up Elina Svitolina in the following match 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 6-1.

Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu are now gearing up for the Australian Open. Both players have received a direct main-draw entry through a protected ranking of World No. 46 and World No. 103, respectively.

Before the Major, Raducanu is also expected to participate in the Kooyong Classic exhibition event (January 10-12).

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline