"Some players should avoid opening their mouth" - Fans furious over Aryna Sabalenka's latest remark comparing WTA and ATP

Tennis fans were left fuming over Aryna Sabalenka's recent comment comparing the WTA and ATP.

Sabalenka is currently in Spain, preparing to defend her title at the 2024 Madrid Open. She will kick off her campaign in the second round against either Magda Linette or Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

During her pre-tournament press conference, Sabalenka revealed that while she doesn't watch a lot of tennis, when she does, she prefers men's matches over women's. She explained that she found men's matches to be more logical and interesting to watch.

"I'm not one to watch a lot of tennis, I prefer to watch men's tennis than women's, I feel there's more logic and it's more interesting to watch (laughs)," Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka's comments sparked outrage among several tennis fans, who took to social media to express their disappointment.

A fan suggested that players should think twice before speaking out, while others felt let down by the World No. 2's remarks.

"some players should avoid opening their mouth. its always one step forward two steps back," a fan posted.

"Such an embarrassing comment for the world no.2 to say, like if you’re not even interested in watching/promoting your product then how do you expect to get equal pay/equal attention? And as a WTA fan it’s disappointing to hear such comments," another fan wrote.

"Thoughts and prayers to her fans cause recently she's been draging them through pits of hell," another chimed in.

One fan opined that today's WTA players do not deserve to reap the benefits that people like Billie Jean King and Venus Williams fought for.

"Tbh WTA players of today really don’t deserve to reap what BJK, Venus, etc fought for. Literally the least you could do is promote your own sport, especially when you’re paid so well compared to other women’s sports," the fan wrote.

Some believed that Aryna Sabalenka should have refrained from making any comments at all.

"With the current state of the sport she plays a big role in, on the verge of bankruptcy even, why would you say that? Just lie," a fan posted.

"Now why would you say this aloud," another fan said.

"Women deserve to be paid the same as men" - Aryna Sabalenka once said about the discrepancy in ATP and WTA prize money

Aryna Sabalenka talking to the press

Last year, during a press conference following the US Open final, Aryna Sabalenka said she believes female players should receive equal pay to their male counterparts. She argued that women put in a lot of work on the court and therefore deserve equal compensation.

"I think women deserve to be paid the same as men, because we sacrifice a lot. We are working really hard. It's not like we are doing nothing and they paying us the same money," Sabalenka said. "I think, yeah, we deserve this, to be paid the same as mens. We're still putting a lot of work in, and I think we deserve to be paid the same. This is the only thing I can say."

Aryna Sabalenka won the Madrid Open last year, defeating Iga Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the final.

