Coco Gauff has outlined her aspirations to win multiple Grand Slam titles ahead of her campaign at the 2024 Australian Open.

Gauff clinched her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, emerging victorious over Aryna Sabalenka in the final. However, having plunged into the Asian swing immediately after her triumph, the American had little time to commemorate the achievement.

Speaking during her pre-tournament press conference at the Australian Open, the 19-year-old revealed that she only celebrated her US Open triumph during the off-season.

"I think a week. Yeah, I think probably around that. When I went into China, I pretty much had it out of my head. Then during the off-season we did celebrate a little bit just because after the US Open, everything was so fast," Coco Gauff said.

Gauff also disclosed she had consciously set aside thoughts of her US Open victory, as she entered the Melbourne Slam. She emphasized that, unlike players whose aim was to win a single Grand Slam title, she had always aspired to win multiple Major titles.

"Now going into another slam, it really feels like so long ago. I kind of forget it happened because I feel like my whole life... It depends on the players. Some player's goal is to win a Grand Slam. Once they reach that, it's kind of what's next," she said.

"For me, I always knew I wanted to win multiple. It was kind of easy to forget about it. Not 'forget'. I think that's the wrong word. Maybe just put it in the past and look forward to the future instead of dwelling on the past," she added.

While Coco Gauff refrained from specifying the exact number of Grand Slam titles she aimed to win, she highlighted her goal of achieving a count in the "double digits."

"Not really, to be honest. I mean, I would say recently I feel like I wanted to get double-digits. That's, like, cool. But there's no number," Coco Gauff said.

"Yeah, who knows? That could change depending on how my career goes. Right now I would say double-digits would be pretty awesome. I don't know if it will happen, but I think that's a high goal. I think setting my goals high pushes me beyond what I think I can do," she added.

Coco Gauff to lock horns with Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in Australian Open 2024 1R

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff will commence her campaign at the 2024 Australian Open against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the first round. This will mark the pair's third tour-level meeting.

Gauff enjoys a perfect 2-0 lead against Schmiedlova in their head-to-head record. The 19-year-old emerged victorious in their first meeting at the 2022 Madrid Open, winning 6-0, 6-2. She also defeated Schmiedlova 7-5, 6-2 at the 2023 French Open.

The 19-year-old will head into the clash with confidence, having successfully defended her title at the ASB Classic in the lead-up to the Australian Open.