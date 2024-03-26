"Somebody's missing his daddy" - Casper Ruud's sister Charlotte shares glimpse of video call featuring Norwegian's pet dog Don Bajas

Casper Ruud's sister Charlotte has shared a moment she captured when she was on a video call with the Norwegian. Accompanying Charlotte was Ruud's pet dog, Don Bajas.

Ruud and his girlfriend Maria Galligani adopted Bajas, a Maltese-Shih Tzu mix, in late 2020. It did not take long for Bajas to make waves on social media, as Ruud and Galligani set up Bajas' very own Instagram handle.

Bajas has become an important part of Ruud's life, and has traveled with him on the ATP Tour as well. For instance, in 2022, the Norwegian decided to take Bajas along with him for the summer clay swing through Bastad and Gstaad.

Right now, the ATP World No. 8 is competing at the Miami Open, where he has reached the Round of 16. Recently, Ruud got on a video call with sister Charlotte. Bajas was also a part of the call as he accompanied Charlotte, who captured a particular moment during the call and shared it on social media.

Charlotte's post also featured the caption:

"Somebody's missing his daddy," she wrote in an Instagram post, followed by a puppy emoji and a heart emoji.

Casper Ruud's sister Charlotte's Instagram post featuring a snippet of their video call featuring Don Bajas

Casper Ruud: "I'm not the most flexible guy"

Casper Ruud at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

In a recent interview with ATPTour.com, Casper Ruud revealed certain aspects of his game that he has been working on in recent months. According to the three-time Grand Slam finalist, he has been trying to improve his flexibility and mobility. He also admitted to not being as flexible as some of his peers.

"I've worked a little bit on my flexibility and mobility in the last six, seven months and it's working out well. Obviously, I'm not the most flexible guy [on the ATP Tour]. You have guys like Novak and other guys that can go all the way down, do splits and hit shots," Ruud said.

The Norwegian went on to mention the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Gael Monfils as well.

"I don't get there but I'm trying my best to work on it and become a better all-around mover so looking at the guys who move the best. You have Novak obviously, Carlos, Monfils, all these guys, they are able to hit certain shots due to the fact that they are flexible and also strong out there in the corners," Ruud added.

Ruud, seeded seventh at the Miami Open, defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 32 to set up a clash against Nicolas Jarry in the Round of 16. Ruud leads the head-to-head against Jarry 2-1.