Taylor Fritz’s rare flare-up against a hostile French Open 2023 crowd has caught the attention of tennis fans.

On Thursday, June 1, Taylor Fritz got the better of Arthur Rinderknech in the second round of the French Open. From the get-go, the American had to deal with an obstreperous crowd, who was cheering for Rinderknech - the last remaining Frenchman in the draw.

Ninth seed Fritz was off to a slow start as he warmed up to the noisy conditions. However, he composed himself right after losing the opener 2-6 and put on a dominant display to seal the deal by winning the ensuing three sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Despite the victory, the 25-year-old was visibly upset with the persistent crowd interference and let out his frustrations by shushing them after successfully converting his match point.

Taylor Fritz’s on-court interview thereafter was interrupted as the provoked crowd got increasingly louder upon noticing his silencing gesture. Arthur Rinderknech himself did not take well to the American’s gesture and drew a heart on clay in appreciation of the crowd's support.

Tennis fans, however, sided with Fritz and expressed their displeasure about the French Open crowd’s unruly conduct.

“After watching the Taylor Fritz and Arthur Rinderknech, it is clear the French fans need a behavior management fresher,” one fan said.

"After watching the Taylor Fritz and Arthur Rinderknech, it is clear the French fans need a behavior management fresher," one fan said.

Several fans praised Fritz for his reaction, having noticed other players such as Daniil Medvedev face similar treatment.

One fan remembered Andrey Rublev's second-round match against Frenchman Corentin Moutet, with the Russian subjected to similar conduct.

“I don’t blame Fritz for this reaction. Rublev went through the same treatment yesterday. And honestly, I feel like the players have every right to react like this. If these fans feel ‘big’ enough to give it out, then they have to learn to take it,” the fan said.

"I don't blame Fritz for this reaction. Rublev went through the same treatment yesterday. And honestly, I feel like the players have every right to react like this. If these fans feel 'big' enough to give it out, then they have to learn to take it," the fan said.



If these fans feel ‘big’ enough to give it out, then they have to learn to take it.



One fan remembered Andrey Rublev's second-round match against Frenchman Corentin Moutet, with the Russian subjected to similar conduct.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

kr9pton @kr9ptonlul So satisfying when players beat a frenchie in France 🥶 So satisfying when players beat a frenchie in France 🥶 https://t.co/UoGg1sGHkR

Salty🧂 @saltytennis Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



@Taylor_Fritz97 | #RolandGarros "The crowd was just so great that I had to let it fire me up. They cheered so well for me, I wanted to make sure I won. Thanks guys." "The crowd was just so great that I had to let it fire me up. They cheered so well for me, I wanted to make sure I won. Thanks guys." 😂@Taylor_Fritz97 | #RolandGarros https://t.co/NieIPfo59e “I won because of you” basically twitter.com/tennischannel/… “I won because of you” basically twitter.com/tennischannel/… https://t.co/BJTkXK4eLZ

James Gray @jamesgraysport



#RolandGarros



Spectacular shithousery from Taylor Fritz, who guarantees he will get booed for the rest of the tournament - and I am here for it. Spectacular shithousery from Taylor Fritz, who guarantees he will get booed for the rest of the tournament - and I am here for it.#RolandGarroshttps://t.co/VyXYxsbQeJ

s :) 🪼 @slaylorfritz all of tt praising taylor feels like this all of tt praising taylor feels like this https://t.co/vsgp1uCCXA

Rodney @RottenKnee23 🏻



Who’d a thunk Taylor Fritz could make me like him, if only for day



#RolandGarros The shoulder shrug, “thanks guys”, and wave at the end are perfectWho’d a thunk Taylor Fritz could make me like him, if only for day The shoulder shrug, “thanks guys”, and wave at the end are perfect 👌🏻Who’d a thunk Taylor Fritz could make me like him, if only for day 😂#RolandGarros https://t.co/9T6SvaaGFz

Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis Taylor's reaction may not have been liked by many, but it was understandable.



He was booed as soon as he entered the court and he was subjected to persistent shushing and booing, especially in the last game.



He kept his emotions in check all evening and let them out in the end. Taylor's reaction may not have been liked by many, but it was understandable.He was booed as soon as he entered the court and he was subjected to persistent shushing and booing, especially in the last game.He kept his emotions in check all evening and let them out in the end. https://t.co/SkymfLiCiD

LaWanda @lawanda50 Lol Taylor Fritz “The crowd was so great” as they boo him during the interview. Get it Taylor! Lol Taylor Fritz “The crowd was so great” as they boo him during the interview. Get it Taylor! 💪

The Big Three @Big3Tennis Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Well this was a very, very, VERY stupid idea from Fritz. What the well was he expecting when playing the last French standing in the tournament?



I’ll never understand players from a Slam country not being able to hold it together in an hostile atmosphere. Well this was a very, very, VERY stupid idea from Fritz. What the well was he expecting when playing the last French standing in the tournament?I’ll never understand players from a Slam country not being able to hold it together in an hostile atmosphere. https://t.co/nLNXqspGts Somewhere Danill Medvedev is crying tears of joy and is so proud twitter.com/gasparlanca/st… Somewhere Danill Medvedev is crying tears of joy and is so proud twitter.com/gasparlanca/st…

Stephen Boughton @theslicestephen Taylor Fritz is iconic for this.



Fighting everyone in the stadium for the win is gladiator level stuff. Must feel amazing. Taylor Fritz is iconic for this. Fighting everyone in the stadium for the win is gladiator level stuff. Must feel amazing. https://t.co/6FFEfpM8pr

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Tennis Legend @TennisLegende Je crois que je n'ai jamais vu ça. Un joueur qui ne peut pas faire l'interview d'après-match. Même Daniil à l'US Open avait réussi. Honteux. Il faut savoir passer à autre chose. L'ambiance était dingue, Fritz a répondu. C'est le jeu. Point final.

Je crois que je n'ai jamais vu ça. Un joueur qui ne peut pas faire l'interview d'après-match. Même Daniil à l'US Open avait réussi. Honteux. Il faut savoir passer à autre chose. L'ambiance était dingue, Fritz a répondu. C'est le jeu. Point final.https://t.co/hqqtjHi1GX This is really something. Fritz shushing the pro-French crowd after beating a French player and then being unable to conduct the post-match interview amid the boos. The last line here: "I love you guys" twitter.com/TennisLegende/… This is really something. Fritz shushing the pro-French crowd after beating a French player and then being unable to conduct the post-match interview amid the boos. The last line here: "I love you guys" twitter.com/TennisLegende/…

Craggers 🇺🇦 @cragstennis Holger watching Fritz shoosh the French crowd. Holger watching Fritz shoosh the French crowd. https://t.co/xZBdy5ETr9

Vansh @vanshv2k Taylor Fritz channeling his inner Daniil Medvedev as he shushes his way to R3 Taylor Fritz channeling his inner Daniil Medvedev as he shushes his way to R3 https://t.co/YXctkCETFn

Borna WON Cincy!!! 🎉 @BornafideTennis



The French fans made noise during his serves, cheered his double faults and were flat out toxic.



All credit to Taylor Fritz for handling the boorishness. twitter.com/josemorgado/st… José Morgado @josemorgado Taylor ☠️ ahah Taylor ☠️ ahah https://t.co/yUM3Vm56zv I was there. This was the ugliest I’ve ever scene a tennis crowd get.The French fans made noise during his serves, cheered his double faults and were flat out toxic.All credit to Taylor Fritz for handling the boorishness. #RolandGarros I was there. This was the ugliest I’ve ever scene a tennis crowd get. The French fans made noise during his serves, cheered his double faults and were flat out toxic. All credit to Taylor Fritz for handling the boorishness. #RolandGarros twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Neil @spadeloads @Taylor_Fritz97 Legendary behaviour and they got exactly what they deserved. @Taylor_Fritz97 Legendary behaviour and they got exactly what they deserved.

Will @WillBeckman_ José Morgado @josemorgado One of the best moments of the week at #RolandGarros so far. It’s been some tournament 🤣 One of the best moments of the week at #RolandGarros so far. It’s been some tournament 🤣 https://t.co/7FY5Zp1mjD Taylor Fritz speaking for every player who’s ever faced a French opponent at Roland Garros twitter.com/josemorgado/st… Taylor Fritz speaking for every player who’s ever faced a French opponent at Roland Garros twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

matteo @matteorchmd

#RolandGarros

Taylor Fritz has officially entered his villain era and I’m all for it Taylor Fritz has officially entered his villain era and I’m all for it#RolandGarroshttps://t.co/HRksAAnBUV

"It's hard to understand unless you've walked in his shoes" – John Millman backs Taylor Fritz's actions at French Open 2023

John Millman understands Taylor Fritz’s angry display against the Parisian crowd, with the Australian tennis player jumping to the American’s defense. The French Open crowd has become infamous for its hostility towards athletes over the years.

Millman suggested that he empathizes with Fritz, who otherwise bears a calm demeanor.

"It’s hard to understand unless you’ve walked in his shoes. For the entire match he’d have been trying to hold it together, trying not to give the crowd any more ammo to use. That’s a lot of built up emotion he’s letting out at the end there," John Millman said.

Despite the tough conditions, Taylor Fritz will be relieved to make it to the third round, which has been his best result at the Roland Garros, previously achieved in 2020.

The 25-year-old will now face Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo on Saturday, June 3, in hopes of bettering his French Open record.

