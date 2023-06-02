Create

"Somewhere Daniil Medvedev is crying tears of joy and is so proud" - Tennis fans react to Taylor Fritz shushing the French Open crowd after R2 win

By Pranjali P.
Modified Jun 02, 2023 06:00 GMT
Tennis fans are praising Taylor Fritz for standing up against the French Open 2023 crowd
Taylor Fritz’s rare flare-up against a hostile French Open 2023 crowd has caught the attention of tennis fans.

On Thursday, June 1, Taylor Fritz got the better of Arthur Rinderknech in the second round of the French Open. From the get-go, the American had to deal with an obstreperous crowd, who was cheering for Rinderknech - the last remaining Frenchman in the draw.

Ninth seed Fritz was off to a slow start as he warmed up to the noisy conditions. However, he composed himself right after losing the opener 2-6 and put on a dominant display to seal the deal by winning the ensuing three sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Despite the victory, the 25-year-old was visibly upset with the persistent crowd interference and let out his frustrations by shushing them after successfully converting his match point.

Taylor Fritz’s on-court interview thereafter was interrupted as the provoked crowd got increasingly louder upon noticing his silencing gesture. Arthur Rinderknech himself did not take well to the American’s gesture and drew a heart on clay in appreciation of the crowd's support.

Tennis fans, however, sided with Fritz and expressed their displeasure about the French Open crowd’s unruly conduct.

“After watching the Taylor Fritz and Arthur Rinderknech, it is clear the French fans need a behavior management fresher,” one fan said.
Several fans praised Fritz for his reaction, having noticed other players such as Daniil Medvedev face similar treatment.

One fan remembered Andrey Rublev's second-round match against Frenchman Corentin Moutet, with the Russian subjected to similar conduct.

“I don’t blame Fritz for this reaction. Rublev went through the same treatment yesterday. And honestly, I feel like the players have every right to react like this. If these fans feel ‘big’ enough to give it out, then they have to learn to take it,” the fan said.
I don’t blame Fritz for this reaction. Rublev went through the same treatment yesterday. And honestly, I feel like the players have every right to react like this. If these fans feel ‘big’ enough to give it out, then they have to learn to take it.https://t.co/tcwajViwmL

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

So satisfying when players beat a frenchie in France 🥶 https://t.co/UoGg1sGHkR
“I won because of you” basically twitter.com/tennischannel/… https://t.co/BJTkXK4eLZ
Spectacular shithousery from Taylor Fritz, who guarantees he will get booed for the rest of the tournament - and I am here for it.#RolandGarroshttps://t.co/VyXYxsbQeJ
all of tt praising taylor feels like this https://t.co/vsgp1uCCXA
The shoulder shrug, “thanks guys”, and wave at the end are perfect 👌🏻Who’d a thunk Taylor Fritz could make me like him, if only for day 😂#RolandGarros https://t.co/9T6SvaaGFz
Taylor's reaction may not have been liked by many, but it was understandable.He was booed as soon as he entered the court and he was subjected to persistent shushing and booing, especially in the last game.He kept his emotions in check all evening and let them out in the end. https://t.co/SkymfLiCiD
Lol Taylor Fritz “The crowd was so great” as they boo him during the interview. Get it Taylor! 💪
Somewhere Danill Medvedev is crying tears of joy and is so proud twitter.com/gasparlanca/st…
Taylor Fritz is iconic for this. Fighting everyone in the stadium for the win is gladiator level stuff. Must feel amazing. https://t.co/6FFEfpM8pr
This is really something. Fritz shushing the pro-French crowd after beating a French player and then being unable to conduct the post-match interview amid the boos. The last line here: "I love you guys" twitter.com/TennisLegende/…
Holger watching Fritz shoosh the French crowd. https://t.co/xZBdy5ETr9
Taylor Fritz channeling his inner Daniil Medvedev as he shushes his way to R3 https://t.co/YXctkCETFn
I was there. This was the ugliest I’ve ever scene a tennis crowd get. The French fans made noise during his serves, cheered his double faults and were flat out toxic. All credit to Taylor Fritz for handling the boorishness. #RolandGarros twitter.com/josemorgado/st…
Not a Fritz fan and didn’t really help himself with the 🤫 But he did not deserve this!Absolutely disgusting from the French crowd. He’s an athlete, not a criminal.Even Bartoli looked embarrassed & annoyed. #RolandGarros #RolandGarros2023 twitter.com/josemorgado/st…
@Taylor_Fritz97 Legendary behaviour and they got exactly what they deserved.
Taylor Fritz speaking for every player who’s ever faced a French opponent at Roland Garros twitter.com/josemorgado/st…
Taylor Fritz has officially entered his villain era and I’m all for it#RolandGarroshttps://t.co/HRksAAnBUV
He got a new fan. Good to see players standing up to the crowd twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

"It's hard to understand unless you've walked in his shoes" – John Millman backs Taylor Fritz's actions at French Open 2023

John Millman understands Taylor Fritz’s angry display against the Parisian crowd, with the Australian tennis player jumping to the American’s defense. The French Open crowd has become infamous for its hostility towards athletes over the years.

Millman suggested that he empathizes with Fritz, who otherwise bears a calm demeanor.

"It’s hard to understand unless you’ve walked in his shoes. For the entire match he’d have been trying to hold it together, trying not to give the crowd any more ammo to use. That’s a lot of built up emotion he’s letting out at the end there," John Millman said.

Despite the tough conditions, Taylor Fritz will be relieved to make it to the third round, which has been his best result at the Roland Garros, previously achieved in 2020.

The 25-year-old will now face Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo on Saturday, June 3, in hopes of bettering his French Open record.

