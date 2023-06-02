Taylor Fritz’s rare flare-up against a hostile French Open 2023 crowd has caught the attention of tennis fans.
On Thursday, June 1, Taylor Fritz got the better of Arthur Rinderknech in the second round of the French Open. From the get-go, the American had to deal with an obstreperous crowd, who was cheering for Rinderknech - the last remaining Frenchman in the draw.
Ninth seed Fritz was off to a slow start as he warmed up to the noisy conditions. However, he composed himself right after losing the opener 2-6 and put on a dominant display to seal the deal by winning the ensuing three sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.
Despite the victory, the 25-year-old was visibly upset with the persistent crowd interference and let out his frustrations by shushing them after successfully converting his match point.
Taylor Fritz’s on-court interview thereafter was interrupted as the provoked crowd got increasingly louder upon noticing his silencing gesture. Arthur Rinderknech himself did not take well to the American’s gesture and drew a heart on clay in appreciation of the crowd's support.
Tennis fans, however, sided with Fritz and expressed their displeasure about the French Open crowd’s unruly conduct.
“After watching the Taylor Fritz and Arthur Rinderknech, it is clear the French fans need a behavior management fresher,” one fan said.
Several fans praised Fritz for his reaction, having noticed other players such as Daniil Medvedev face similar treatment.
One fan remembered Andrey Rublev's second-round match against Frenchman Corentin Moutet, with the Russian subjected to similar conduct.
“I don’t blame Fritz for this reaction. Rublev went through the same treatment yesterday. And honestly, I feel like the players have every right to react like this. If these fans feel ‘big’ enough to give it out, then they have to learn to take it,” the fan said.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:
"It's hard to understand unless you've walked in his shoes" – John Millman backs Taylor Fritz's actions at French Open 2023
John Millman understands Taylor Fritz’s angry display against the Parisian crowd, with the Australian tennis player jumping to the American’s defense. The French Open crowd has become infamous for its hostility towards athletes over the years.
Millman suggested that he empathizes with Fritz, who otherwise bears a calm demeanor.
"It’s hard to understand unless you’ve walked in his shoes. For the entire match he’d have been trying to hold it together, trying not to give the crowd any more ammo to use. That’s a lot of built up emotion he’s letting out at the end there," John Millman said.
Despite the tough conditions, Taylor Fritz will be relieved to make it to the third round, which has been his best result at the Roland Garros, previously achieved in 2020.
The 25-year-old will now face Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo on Saturday, June 3, in hopes of bettering his French Open record.