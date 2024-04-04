“Special and unforgettable day” - Carlos Alcaraz delighted to receive Spanish Sportsman of the Year 2022 award from King Felipe VI

Carlos Alcaraz recently received the Spanish Sportsman of the Year award from the King of Spain. He is receiving the 'Rey Filipe Award' for the year 2022.

King Felipe conferred Alcaraz with the Spanish Sportsman of the Year award for the year 2022. The Spaniard had a stellar 2022, winning his first Grand Slam at the US Open and becoming World No. 1.

He also won two ATP 500 titles at the Rio Open and the Barcelona Open. The 20-year-old also won two ATP Masters at the Miami Open and Madrid Open.

Alcaraz took to Instagram and thanked the jury of the National Sports Awards for awarding him the Rey Filipe Award.

"Special and unforgettable day! Many thanks to His Majesties the Kings for delivering me this award! Equally, I would like to thank the jury of the National Sports Awards, as well as @deportegob, for granting me the Rey Felipe Award," wrote Alacarz on his Instagram. (translated by google translate)

The young Spaniard also took to X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude for the honor.

"Thank you very much," wrote Alcaraz.

This isn't the first time Alcaraz has met King Filipe VI. In 2023, when the Spaniard lifted Wimbledon after defeating Novak Djokovic in the final, King Filipe was in attendance and sat in the royal box.

The Spaniard expressed his delight at playing in front of the King. He also joked that King Felipe VI should attend more of his matches, as he wins every time the King comes to watch.

"It's special to play in front of royalty. King Felipe, I am really proud that you are here supporting me. When I played in front of you twice, twice I won — I hope you are coming more. It is really special, and I have to thank you for coming and supporting," Alcaraz said in the presentation ceremony.

Carlos Alcaraz kicks off the clay season with practice session ahead of the Monte-Carlo Masters

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters

Carlos Alcaraz has started his practice for the European clay court season. The Spaniard will begin the clay court season with the Monte-Carlo Masters which begins on April 7 with the final to be played on April 14. The 20-year-old has to defend 2265 in the upcoming clay season.

A video of the Spaniard practicing on clay was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user.

Alcaraz had a stellar 2023 season on clay, winning 16 out of 18 matches. He successfully defended his title at the Barcelona Open and Madrid Open. He also had a good run at the French Open before losing to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.