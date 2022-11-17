"Spreading love doesn't need a vaccine" - Novak Djokovic's fans applaud his kind behavior towards spectators at ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic played a perfect match on Wednesday as he beat Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-1 in one hour and eight minutes to reach the ATP Finals semifinals for the 11th time in his career.

It was the third meeting between the two players, with the Serb now leading 2-1 head-to-head. While he finished with 19 winners and no unforced errors, the seventh-ranked Russian hit 18 winners and one unforced error.

Djokovic is eyeing a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title to level with former star Roger Federer. Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against each other to join the Serb and Casper Ruud in the last four.

In the Green Group, the winner of the match between Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime will make the semifinals. Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev both lost their first two matches to crash out of the event.

After his victory over Rublev on Wednesday, Djokovic was seen signing autographs and clicking photographs with the spectators at the Pala Alpitour Arena. Just as he approached the stands, the 35-year-old icon gave a hug to a young boy who had tears in his eyes. Fans were touched by the act and started praising him for his kindness.

"This is really the guy who the whole world made out to be a villain because they couldn’t accept he was better than his two biggest extremely loved rivals, didn’t like his nationality and that he was pro-choice when it came to an untested vaccine. Unreal," a fan tweeted.

"Novak is the kindest to his fans. He spends so much time signing autographs, taking photos, listening, appreciating the support. With cameras, without cameras, day in, day out. A wonderful champion," a user posted.

Julie 🇫🇷🇬🇧 @NDjokofan @atptour @DjokerNole Novak is the kindest to his fans. He spends so much time signing autographs, taking photos, listening, appreciating the support. With cameras, without cameras, day in, day out. A wonderful champion @atptour @DjokerNole Novak is the kindest to his fans. He spends so much time signing autographs, taking photos, listening, appreciating the support. With cameras, without cameras, day in, day out. A wonderful champion ❤️❤️

"I got to meet Nole in Australia a few years ago and I can tell you I had all these things to say to him but could only say hi to Nole. I was star struck," another tweet read.

Joe The Don 🇷🇸🇦🇺🐊 @WeAreEssendon @atptour @DjokerNole I got to meet Nole in Australia a few years ago and I can tell you I had all these things to say to him but could only say hi Nole I was star struck @atptour @DjokerNole I got to meet Nole in Australia a few years ago and I can tell you I had all these things to say to him but could only say hi Nole I was star struck

Here are a few more reactions:

Sanny Tee @sanyatarbuk @NDjokofan @atptour @DjokerNole Novak is a kind spirit! That boy is beyond cute on how excited he is gorgeous. Brings me so much emotion....may we all meet our hero's one day @NDjokofan @atptour @DjokerNole Novak is a kind spirit! That boy is beyond cute on how excited he is gorgeous. Brings me so much emotion....may we all meet our hero's one day ❤️❤️❤️

Reggie🐺🐊 @Reggie61823972



Djokovic as always giving back so much to his fans 🏽 twitter.com/atptour/status… ATP Tour @atptour



@DjokerNole | #NittoATPFinals Meeting your hero Meeting your hero 😭@DjokerNole | #NittoATPFinals https://t.co/13yf7S8uTc Oh my goodness me look at the reaction of this little boy when he meets his idol Djokovic!!Djokovic as always giving back so much to his fans Oh my goodness me look at the reaction of this little boy when he meets his idol Djokovic!!Djokovic as always giving back so much to his fans🙏🏽❤️ twitter.com/atptour/status…

AleksandraM @AleksMarunic @atptour @DjokerNole So much cordiality, love and patience for his fans comes in the tennis world only from Novak @atptour @DjokerNole So much cordiality, love and patience for his fans comes in the tennis world only from Novak ❤️

I played one of the best matches of the year: Novak Djokovic after defeating Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev (L) and Novak Djokovic

Andrey Rublev beat 2020 ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev in a three-set thriller on Monday. The 25-year-old was expected to make things difficult for Novak Djokovic but instead faced a crushing defeat. Having won four titles this season, the Serb still seems to be getting better with every match.

In an on-court interview post his win over Rublev, the 21-time Major winner stated that he played one of the best matches of the season against an outstanding player.

“I played very, very well, one of the best matches of the year without a doubt,” Djokovic said. “He is a tough opponent. A great competitor. He possesses a lot of strengths in his game. I managed to find the right attitude and the right game. He went down in his energy a little in the second set and I wanted to use the momentum and energy from my side in the first few games and it was a flawless second set.”

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 1784 votes