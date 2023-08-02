"Stan Wawrinka is just like a diesel engine, the longer he runs, the better he gets" - Roger Federer's ex-coach Severin Luthi

Roger Federer's former coach Severin Luthi has compared Stan Wawrinka with a diesel engine to explain how the Swiss veteran gets better with age.

Wawrinka turned pro in 2002 and has won three Grand Slam titles — Australian Open (2014), French Open (2015), and US Open (2016) — along with 13 other tour-level titles. He reached a career-high ranking of World No. 3 in January 2014.

The 38-year-old has five wins against World No. 1s at Grand Slams, including in the finals of the 2014 Australian Open (defeated Rafael Nadal), the 2015 Roland Garros (beat Novak Djokovic), and the 2016 US Open (won against Djokovic).

He is one of three players to defeat Djokovic, Roger Federer, Murray, and Nadal at the Grand Slams. Thomas Berdych and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga are the other two to achieve this feat.

In an interview with Blick, Severin Luthi spoke about Wawrinka's longevity and stated that he has never been surprised by his success.

"Even during the time when Roger was still playing, I was asked again and again whether I was surprised by his successes. Now it's exactly the same with Stan: I'm prepared for the surprise because I know how much work he puts into it. Stan lives for this sport, he is always energized, shows incredible passion. It is fascinating. If he stays healthy, I definitely believe he can win another title. Wherever," he said.

"Can he win another Grand Slam tournament? That looks difficult. But here, too, I say: Stan should never be written off. He's proven time and time again what he's capable of. That's always an issue for us in the Davis Cup team," he added.

Luthi, who coached Federer for 15 years until his retirement, then stated that Wawrinka gets better as he ages, just like a diesel engine.

"Stan is just like a diesel engine. The longer he runs, the better he gets. I hope the best for him – and that he can keep doing it for as long as possible," he remarked.

Stan Wawrinka: "I know it’s so stupid to cry, but I love this sport so much"

Stan Wawrinka is a three-time Major winner.

Stan Wawrinka was recently in action at the Croatia Open in Umag, where he beat the likes of Filip Misolic, Federico Coria, Roberto Carballés Baena, and Lorenzo Sonego to reach the final — his first on the ATP Tour since 2019 and 31st of his career.

Unfortunately, Wawrinka's quest to clinch his first title since the 2017 Geneva Open came to an end at the hands of Alexei Popyrin, who won 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 to claim his second ATP title.

In the trophy ceremony after the final, the 38-year-old was overcome with emotion as he thanked the fans for their support and reflected on a fruitful week in Umag.

"Guys, thank you so much. I know it’s so stupid to cry, but I love this sport so much and you make it really special. Amazing week. Really, hopefully I can come back and thank you for the support during the week. Thank you for being here and hopefully I see you next year," he said.

Despite not winning the title, the runner-up finish has helped Wawrinka break into the top 50 of the ATP rankings once again. He is currently ranked World No. 49 with 934 points to his name.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins