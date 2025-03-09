"Starting to get embarrassing now"; "Absolute LOSER response" – Fans slam Novak Djokovic's court conditions 'excuse' after shock Indian Wells exit

Tennis fans recently criticised Novak Djokovic for attributing his defeat at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters to court conditions. The Serb has won the ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament in California a record five times, a record he shares with only Roger Federer.

This year, Djokovic was seeded sixth at the Indian Wells Masters and began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He faced lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp in his opening match and was defeated 2-6, 6-3, 1-6.

After his loss to the Dutchman, Novak Djokovic, during the post match press conference expressed regret at the level of tennis he played considering the quality of practice he had. He also pointed to the bounce of the court as a factor that disrupted his "rhythm" and contributed to his defeat

"Just a bad day in the office, I guess, for me. I regret for the level of tennis, considering how I practice these days. To be honest, the difference between the center court and the other courts is immense. Ball is bouncing on the center courts higher than some of the highest clay courts. Just struggled a lot with that. Couldn't find the rhythm," the Serb said.

Novak Djokovic's blaming the court conditions for his loss to Botic van de Zandschulp did not sit well with tennis fans, who took to social media to voice their opinions.

One fan described the former World No.1's excuses as "embarrassing."

"This is starting to get embarrassing. it was windy; ball was bouncing too high; it was too hot; opponent had nothing to lose ... maybe he needs a new coach 🤣 😅 😂 ," a fan posted.

While another fan labeled Novak Djokovic's reasoning as a "loser response."

"Hey 🤡… the ball bounces the SAME for both players. What an absolute LOSER response!" a fan wrote.

"And here come the excuses!" a fan posted.

"I KNEW he was going to blame it on the court .." a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"It’s never because the other person was better. 🚮 ," a fan posted.

"Same surface for both players," a fan wrote.

"People hounded me for saying this should be his last season. Watching him play makes me smile and sit down and watch but not if he plays like this. This will only bring down his legacy . Just announce that this will be your last season and go on a high man," a fan posted.

"I'm disappointed that I lost, the last couple of years I've been struggling to play on the desired level" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic pictured speaking at a press conference [Image Source: Getty Images]

In the aforementioned press conference, Novak Djokovic stated that he had his chances to win the second round match against Botic van de Zandschulp at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, but was not able to do so because of some "awful mistakes" he made during the game.

"Had my chances. Was just some awful mistakes. I don't know, when I reflect on this match, obviously I'll see a little bit more what, you know, I could have done more. But just, yeah, just putting myself in that position, I shouldn't allow myself to do that," Djokovic said.

The former World No.1 also shared that he was "disappointed" with the loss and expressed that he has been facing challenges in maintaining his performance at the "desired levels" over the past few years.

"I'm disappointed that I lost. Things are different for me the last couple of years . I've been struggling to play on the desired level. Every now and then, I have couple good tournaments, but, you know, mostly it's really a challenge. It's a struggle for me," he said.

Novak Djokovic is next expected to compete at the 2025 Miami Open, which is scheduled to take place from March 18 to March 30, 2025, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. He last won the tournament in 2016, when he emerged victorious against Kei Nishikori in the final.

