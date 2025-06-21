Stefanos Tsitsipas asks girlfriend, Paula Badosa, to leave everything behind & "run away" with him after Spaniard's heartbreaking confession

Stefanos Tsitsipas asked his girlfriend, Paula Badosa, to escape with him, as she disclosed a heartbreaking confession. At the 2025 Berlin Tennis Open on Saturday, Badosa lost the first set to Wang Xinyu and retired due to back injury.

Tsitsipas suggested running away and launching a food truck that sells cereals, tweetng in response to Badosa getting 'tired' of retirements.

"Let’s run away and launch a food truck that only sells cereal, is never in the same place twice, and accepts payment in compliments."

Stefanos Tsitsipas is coming off a straight-set defeat to Alex Michelsen atr the Terra Wortmann Open earlier this week. The Greek went down 7-6, 7-5 in the second round after needing a third-set tiebreak to see off Luciano Darderi in his tournament opener on Monday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas reflects on enjoying sports activities with girlfriend Paula Badosa

Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa at the 2024 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

During his interview with the Olympics in March with Badosa, Stefanos Tsitsipas reflected on how he and his girlfriend appreciate other sports beyond tennis. The Athens native also shared views on their competitive spirit:

"I feel like we also enjoy sports. We indulge in different sports too, which keeps it fun. We're not only about tennis. We want to try pretty much everything.

The Greek continued, throwing light on combing sports with travelling :

"So, traveling and combining it with sports definitely keeps it creative and adds a little bit more excitement into our daily lives. We are really proactive and we just enjoy competition as well, between each other. I feel there's a strong sense of competition...maybe too much sometimes!”

The couple started going around in May 2023, and ia year later, announced their separation. However, they reunited a few weeks later and have been together since then.

