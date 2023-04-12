Stefanos Tsitsipas has claimed that no player on this planet can be compared to Rafael Nadal on clay.

Tsitsipas is one of only six players in the Open Era to have successfully defended their title at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He has won the last two editions of the tournament.

The Greek is now aiming to become only the third player to win the competition on three successive occasions, with the other two being Rafael Nadal and Ilie Nastase.

Tsitsipas recently claimed that no player could compare themselves to Nadal in Monte-Carlo or anywhere on clay unless they came from a different planet.

"To compare yourself to Nadal here, or anywhere else on clay, you have to come from another planet," Stefanos Tsitsipas told Eurosport.

The 24-year-old went on to express his excitement about the start of the clay season, adding that playing on the surface was special.

"I'm always excited when the clay season starts up again," Tsitsipas said. "Tennis is different on this surface and I missed the clay. The first day you put your foot on it, it's something special. 'amazing every time. The height of the bounce, the feel, etc., I love it."

The World No. 3 also claimed that Monte-Carlo was one of his favorite places in the world and that he was happy to have triumphed there twice.

"It really feels good to be back on clay, and the fact that it's here, one of my favorite places in the world, is even better. I'm enjoying the fact of having won twice here. I don't think it puts extra pressure on me. I just feel good when I play here," Tsitsipas said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas booked his place in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the Miami Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas is seeded second at this year's Monte-Carlo Masters, thus receiving a bye to the second round of the tournament. The Greek faced Benjamin Bonzi and was leading 4-1 when the Frenchman was forced to retire due to a wrist injury.

Tsitsipas reached the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters as a result of Bonzi's retirement. He will square off against either Nicolas Jarry or Alexei Popyrin.

The Greek lost his only prior meeting against Jarry in the second round of the 2019 Libema Open. His only match so far against Alexei Popyrin came at the 2021 Paris Masters, during which he was forced to retire due to an arm injury.

