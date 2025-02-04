Stefanos Tsitsipas expresses gratitude to Luka Doncic following latter's heartfelt farewell note to Mavericks fans after astonishing Lakers trade

Stefanos Tsitsipas was all hearts for Luka Doncic after the latter shared a post thanking the Dallas Mavericks fans for the incredible journey he has had with the team. The 25-year-old was traded to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis, in what is claimed to be one of the most remarkable trades in NBA history.

On February 4, Tsitsipas took to Instagram to comment on Doncic's post where he embodied the emotions of all of the Mavs fans. The Greek hoped for the best outcome for the newly appointed Lakers guard on his new venture and wrote:

"You gave us magic, now go make more history. Forever grateful!🙏," Tsitsipas commented.

via @stefanostsitsipas98 on Instagram

Trending

The Slovenian will now be joining forces with NBA legend Lebron James, donning his no. 77 jersey in purple and gold. Anthony Davis, on the other hand, will be joining the stars Dirk Nowitzki and Kyrie Irving in Dallas, strengthening the Mavs' defense.

Several other tennis stars were stunned by the news of this trade with multiple NBA enthusiasts on the ATP tour sharing their thoughts on the matter.

Nick Kyrgios and Frances Tiafoe express their shock at Luka Doncic's trade to Lakers

Frances Tiafoe (Left), Luka Doncic (Right) and Nick Kyrgios (Centre) - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios and Frances Tiafoe also shared their thoughts on the historic trade. Just like millions of fans all over the world, the tennis pros were taken aback by this unexpected trade and expressed their reaction.

On Feb 4, a Boston Celtics fan at heart, Nick Kyrgios acknowledged Luka's brilliance and shared a video of the hooper's glorious career at the Mavericks on his Instagram story.

via @k1ngkyrg1os on Instagram

Two days ago, the Aussie had given his take on the trade via his X (formerly Twitter) handle, writing:

"The Mavs are legit 👀"

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Frances Tiafoe shared his thoughts in an interview with ATP. The World No. 18 was at the epicenter of the trade, in Dallas for the 2025 Dallas Open, when the news of this trade broke out. Giving his candid take on the matter, the American said:

“When Shams goes up, Shams don't lie. And so when Shams went up, I was like, man, did Shams get hacked?’ but I mean, it's the craziest trade in the history of the NBA. It has to be. It's wild, bro. Bron didn't even know, Luka didn't know, AD didn't know,” Tiafoe said (0:14 onwards).

Expand Tweet

The two powerhouses of the Western Conference are set to lock horns on the 25th of February, 2025 for the first time after the remarkable trade. Previously during Doncic's tenure at the Mavs, the Mavericks disappointed the Lakers in four out of their last five meetings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.