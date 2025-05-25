Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa ooze charm in romantic black-and-white cover shoot

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa set the scene on fire with their chemistry as they appeared in a photoshoot ahead of the French Open. The couple is set to appear on the Spanish magazine La Vanguardia's cover.
One of the most prominent couples in tennis right now, Tsitsipas and Badosa have been dating since June 2023. The couple has always spoken favorably about each other and mentioned how they push each other to be better on the court as well. They have been scheduled to play mixed doubles on a few occasions at Majors, but have always had to pull out due to multiple reasons.
Last year, in the first week of May, the couple called an end to their relationship, stating that the split was amicable. However, they soon got back together during the 2024 French Open, and have been going strong since.
The couple was seen in a photoshoot for La Vanguardia, a prominent Spanish publication. A fan page on X shared the preview of the the black and white photoshoot, where the chemistry between the two tennis stars is visible.
The magazine also shared the cover shoot on their Instagram account.
Both Tsitsipas and Badosa will begin their 2025 French Open campaigns on May 26.
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa will look to get back in form at the French Open
Their life off the court may be going well, but the on-court performances for Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have been a bit volatile this year. Even though the Spaniard began the year with a run to the semifinal at the Australian Open, her old back injury has seen her have multiple withdrawals already this season. She has had multiple withdrawals already this season. She did play the event in Strasbourg before Roland Garros, losing against Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, Tsitsipas did win the title at the Dubai Tennis Championships, but the overall form of the Greek player has been average this year. He was knocked out in the reopening round of the Australian Open, losing against Alex Michelsen. The former French Open runner-up has a 6-4 record on clay this year, losing against the likes of Lorenzo Musetti and Arthur Fils.
Stefanos Tsitsipas will begin his French Open campaign against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, against whom the Greek player has a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head. Meanwhile, Paula Badosa is all set to begin her Roland Garros campaign with a blockbuster clash against Naomi Osaka, which will be the first meeting between the two players.