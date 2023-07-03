Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa continue to provide glimpses of their blooming relationship. The duo recently shared a video of them answering some viral couple questions.

Tsitsipas and Badosa's love story has been the talk of the town for quite a while now. After just a few days of speculation, the Greek admitted to being in a relationship with the Spaniard.

After his exit from the 2023 French Open, in an interview, Stefanos Tsitsipas shed some light on his relationship with Badosa and called themselves, 'soulmates.'

"Yes, we are a couple," he stated. "But not only (that). We are soulmates. That's how it should be defined. It is very rare that you find your soulmate. If you ask Paula, she'll tell you exactly the same thing."

The couple is currently in England, preparing for the ongoing Wimbledon campaign. In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, the duo can be seen answering viral couple questions, following a hilarious social media trend where the couple are asked questions that they have to answer.

'Tsitsidosa,' as they call themselves, answered some of the most common and sought after questions of a dating couple. From, "Who said I love you first," to "Who initiated the first kiss," the tennis players answered them while sporting a big smile on their faces.

Yesterday, during her training, Paula Badosa was interrupted by her good friend Aryna Sabalenka as the latter photobombed the Spaniard's training session. The players even took a couple of pictures, expressing their good camaraderie.

"I have never been so interested and found so much beauty and curiosity in a woman" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on dating Paula Badosa

Opening up about his relationship with Badosa, Stefanos Tsitsipas said that the Spaniard is one of her kind, and he has never been so interested in anyone but her.

"I’ll tell you this: I’ve met many women in my life. And I can say that very confidently. I have never been so interested and found so much beauty and curiosity in a woman,” Tsitsipas said.

At the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Tsitsipas will take on former US Open winner Dominic Thiem in the first round of the campaign. The duo last met each other at the Madrid Open this year. The Greek won the tie by beating the Austrian in the second round.

On the other hand, Badosa will lock horns with Alison Riske-Amritraj in the opening round of the Grand Slam.

