Former tennis player John Lloyd recently offered valuable advice to the newly-publicized tennis couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa.

Tsitsipas and Badosa made their relationship official during the 2023 French Open, generating considerable buzz in the tennis world. While the Greek reached the quarterfinals in Paris, where he fell to Carlos Alcaraz, Badosa was unable to participate due to injury concerns.

During a recent interview on the INSIDE-IN podcast, Lloyd, a former Australian Open finalist, shared his wisdom with the power couple and extended his warm wishes for a fulfilling relationship ahead.

"To be honest when you're in a relationship it takes time," Lloyd said. "Tennis players, we are selfish beasts, we have different habits on and off the court, we have a different mental side and there are things that you say to your loved one that after they win or after they lose or when they're about to play the night before."

He added:

"If you're not in the game they can say the wrong things, it sounds very sort of stupid or selfish but it is but when you've got somebody in your own sports thats around there they know what you're feeling, they know when to lay off, when to encourage, when to sort off not talk too much and get out of your way and so on. I hope they have a good relationship, why not. They are good people, they'll be fun to watch though."

Although Lloyd didn't attain significant success as a singles player, he showcased his prowess on the mixed doubles draw by capturing three Grand Slam titles. He emerged victorious at the 1982 Australian Open, as well as the Wimbledon Championships in 1983 and 1984.

The Brit highlighted the challenges of maintaining a relationship amidst the demanding tour schedule. However, he stressed the immense advantage of having a partner who comprehends the intricacies of a player's thoughts and experiences.

"We'll, I would say that, not easy if you're in the same sport, atleast there are few more tournaments now where you're together but it can be a bit of a lonely life on the tour when you're travelling apart," Lloyd said. "It's not the easiest to get on with it, because you both want you're careers to be successful too. But the great thing about it, that people don't see is that you've got some in your relationship that understands exactly what you're going."

"If I don't manage to win a Grand Slam, I will still be the same happy Stefanos that I am today"- Stefanos Tsitsipas

2023 French Open - Day Ten Stefanos Tsitsipas

While winning a Grand Slam title is undoubtedly a significant goal for him, Stefanos Tsitsipas maintains a refreshing perspective on the matter. He believes that even if he doesn't secure a Major, it won't define his happiness or diminish his self-worth.

When asked about his chances of winning a Grand Slam title before his fellow competitor Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud, Tsitsipas reaffirmed his belief in himself. However, he also emphasized that his pursuit of a Major should not consume him or become an unhealthy obsession.

"I relied on myself again. But if I don't manage to win a Grand Slam, I will still be the same happy Stefanos that I am today," Stefanos Tsitsipas said in an interview at the French Open. "I don't want this to become an obsession. It's a goal, a dream, yes."

After a somewhat average claycourt season that concluded with a quarter-final exit at the French Open against Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas will now be looking forward to prepare well for the grasscourt Major at Wimbledon.

The Greek understands the significance of setting goals and dreams, but he recognizes the importance of maintaining a balanced perspective and not allowing the outcome to define his happiness. He remains committed to giving his best on the court.

