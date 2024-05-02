Stefanos Tsitsipas shares sneak peek of bedside table with adorable picture of girlfriend Paula Badosa as he finds 'solace in the sacred'

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently shared a glimpse of his bedside table, revealing that he found "solace in the sacred".

After a muted start to the year, Tsitsipas turned his season around on the red dirt, winning a title at the Monte-Carlo Masters and reaching the final at the Barcelona Open. However, he suffered an early exit at the Madrid Open. After being given a bye in the first round, the Greek lost to qualifier Thiago Monteiro in the second round 6-4, 6-4.

Tsitsipas recently shared a picture of his bedside table. The Greek gave a rare sneak peek of his religious side as the table had a religious thread, along with two books under the table - 1,000 Places to See Before You Die by Patricia Schultz and Red Notice by Bill Brown.

What caught everyone's eye was a picture of the Greek with his girlfriend Badosa. In the picture, the duo can be seen posing with tennis racquets as the Spaniard plants a kiss on Tsitsipas' cheeks.

Source- Stefanos Tsitsipas Threads handle

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have had a positive impact on each other

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa at the BNP Paribas Open 2024

In September 2023, Stefanos Tsitsipas opened up about how having Paula Badosa in his life has changed his approach to tennis in a way he never expected. In an interview with Kathimerini, Tsitsipas revealed that Badosa helped him in his life.

"Having (Paula Badosa) in my life helps me a lot. It has changed my approach to the sport in a way I never would have expected," Tsitsipas said to Kathimerini.

Badosa also recently revealed some details about her relationship with the Greek as she appeared on the Tennis Channel's Inside-In podcast. She mentioned that it was amazing to have Tsitsipas support her and said that he empathized with her over everything.

"For me, it's amazing, having him here today with me, supporting me and spending time with him. But, it's not only that. Since we started our relationship, all the support I get from him and also having somebody that does the same thing as me, I think he empathizes with everything," Badosa said (at 20:12).

The Spaniard also spoke about Tsitsipas' support during her injury, adding that he inspired her.

"We met in a moment, that for me, was really tough because of the injury. But, he has always been there for me and as I always say, maybe it sounds cliche, but he inspires me also," Paula Badosa said at 20:36.