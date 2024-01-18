Stefanos Tsitsipas shows his support for Paula Badosa after she sails into 2024 Australian Open 3R

Stefanos Tsitsipas expressed his love and support for girlfriend Paula Badosa after the Spaniard made it to the third round of the 2024 Australian Open.

Badosa returned to the WTA tour this month after taking seven months off due to a back injury. She participated in the Adelaide International, where she lost in three sets to qualifier Bernarda Pera in the opening round.

At the Melbourne Major, however, she has rarely put a foot wrong so far and waltzed through the first two rounds. She began her campaign by beating Taylor Townsend 6-1, 6-3 - her first win since the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

On Wednesday, January 18, the former World No. 2 won 6-2, 6-3 against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in one hour and 12 minutes to reach the third round in Melbourne for only the second time.

Later, Badosa took to social media to share her joy, posting a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption:

"All smiles Australian Open, enjoying every minute!"

Badosa's boyfriend Tsitsipas was quick to react to the post and showed his love by using a series of emojis.

"I didn’t expect to be playing this well" - Paula Badosa on her 2024 Australian Open performances

When Paula Badosa was set to make her comeback in Adelaide, she expressed excitement at returning to the WTA tour and stated that she wanted to return to her best as soon as possible.

Her performances at the Australian Open have shown that she is getting there sooner than expected, which has surprised everyone - including herself.

"I didn’t expect [to be] playing this well, maybe this early after seven months’ break. But I’m pretty happy. Let’s see how my body – as I always say – reacts tomorrow. But I’m feeling pretty well, so I’m happy with that," she said after her win against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Badosa, who is currently ranked World No. 100, has been a constant feature at the top of the rankings chart in recent years. She admitted that she finds it hard to be happy with her current ranking and expressed eagerness to move up the ladder.

"I think mentally I’m working very hard, and I’m doing a hard work there It’s not easy for me to see, to accept where I am right now, my ranking. I’m pretty proud. I want to get on top as fast as possible," she said.

"I’m working very hard. I worked very hard in the pre-season, as well. I think in this case, it’s how my body reacts. I hope my back, it’s okay for the next months. I think my level will talk," Badosa added.

Badosa will next face Amanda Anisimova on Friday, January 19.