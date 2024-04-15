Stefanos Tsitsipas has joined Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev in surpassing the $30 million prize money milestone following his 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters win.

The Greek defeated Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday in the Monte-Carlo Masters final to clinch his third title at the tournament.

Taking home the winner's prize money of €919,075, the 25-year-old has now earned a cumulative total of $30,360,563 on the court, placing him at number 12 on the all-time rankings. Tsitsipas, Medvedev, and Zverev are the only active players who are 28 or under on the list.

Zverev sits sixth on the list with $40,711,549, while Medvedev, who has earned a total of $40,463,620 throughout his career, is right behind him.

Novak Djokovic tops the list with $181,955,458 in career earnings. Other players who have surpassed the $30 million mark include Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Pete Sampras, Stan Wawrinka, David Ferrer, Marin Cilic, and Andre Agassi.

Dominic Thiem, with earnings totaling $30,164,485, is the only player among those who have hit the $30 million mark in career earnings to have been surpassed by Tsitsipas.

Stefanos Tsitsipas - “The third time is even more special than the first or second time”

Tsitsipas clinched his first title of the 2024 season on Sunday. After his victory, he told the press that winning the Monte-Carlo Masters for the third time felt more special than the first two times.

“The third time is even more special than the first or second time. This is an unbelievable win for me. Capturing that win today was nerve-wracking. I really wanted this trinity. I am extremely happy today,” Tsitsipas said (via The Independent).

In 2021, Tsitsipas became the first Greek to win a Masters 1000 title when he defeated Andrey Rublev in the Monte-Carlo Masters final in straight sets. He successfully defended his title in 2022 by defeating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final.

The victory tied him with Novak Djokovic at two trophies. Following his victory on Sunday, Tsitsipas is now the only active player to have won the title three times, placing him directly behind Rafael Nadal, who has won a record 11 titles.

Last season, Stefanos Tsitsipas won just one tournament: the Los Cabos Open. He reached the finals of the Australian Open and Barcelona Open, but was defeated by Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, respectively.

