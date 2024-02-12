Stefanos Tsitsipas has said that if he could photograph a famous tennis match from history, it would be the 1980 Wimbledon final between Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe.

The World No. 10 has a passion for photography, and often turns to it for documenting his travels and expressing his artistic side. In 2020, when COVID-19 brought the ATP tour to a standstill for five months, Tsitsipas managed to make a living from photography as well.

Tsitsipas revealed this in a press conference after his second-round victory against Kevin Anderson at the 2020 Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati Masters).

"I have sold some of my photos. I have done some work for some clients or small businesses and companies, of course when I have free time."

The 25-year-old also has a dedicated social media page where he shares his photography work with followers. Recently, he was asked which famous tennis match he would photograph if he could and why. In his answer, Tsitsipas recalled one of the most iconic matches in men's tennis history.

"The 1980 Wimbledon Championships Men's Singles final between Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe, because it remains one of those moments that shaped tennis as a whole."

Via Stefano Tsitsipas' photography account. EStefanos Tsisti nter caption Enter caption

The final between Borg and McEnroe was a marathon contest between the top two seeds and was a standout moment in their famed rivalry. The match lasted 3 hours and 53 minutes, with Borg triumphing over McEnroe 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(16), 8-6.

How is 2024 shaping up for Stefanos Tsitsipas?

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 8

Stefanos Tsitsipas' 2024 season started at the Australian Open, where he reached the fourth round after defeating Zizou Bergs, Jordan Thompson, and Luca Van Assche. In the fourth round, Tsitsipas faced an in-form Taylor Fritz, who outclassed the Greek 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Tsitsipas reflected on his defeat to Fritz during the post-match press conference.

"I felt like at times there were certain gaps during the match where it was purely just serve and not much to it. I just wish I could rally and create points, get to sort of discover what works best for me through rallies, exchanges," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

Currently, Tsitsipas is playing the role of supportive boyfriend as he cheers on her girlfriend Paula Badosa at the Qatar Open. He met Badosa in Dubai, where she was training prior to her arrival in Qatar. He was also in attendance for Badosa's rain-hit first-round match against Ashlyn Krueger.

Expand Tweet