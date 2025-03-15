Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine shows off stunning pink ensemble she's 'obsessed' with in latest mirror selfie

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt shared a new mirror selfie 'obsessing' over her pink ensemble. Jaden and Catherine have been together for over two years.

Catherine shared a new mirror selfie on Instagram, where she showed off her outfit consisting of a matching pink sports bra and high-waisted leggings from the brand Alo Yoga. She captioned the image:

"Obsessed w this set 💞"

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt's Instagram story (Image: Instagram @catherinemholtt)

Jaden and Catherine regularly share admiration for each other on social media. They celebrated two years of togetherness in September 2024. 23-year-old Jaden, who is trying to achieve big goals in the world of baseball, made a huge stride towards it and received love from his girlfriend.

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine reacts to his Germany call-up for the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi at the Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden Agassi is pursuing a career in baseball. In a recent talk with MLB.com, he opened up about trying out tennis like his parents, but baseball was his calling.

"I started playing baseball when I was six years old in T-ball," Agassi told MLB.com over the phone in February. "I loved it. I've picked up a tennis racket a good amount, but it was always hard for me to keep that ball in between the lines. I just wanted to hit that thing as far as I could. Baseball had my love since day one."

Jaden was selected for his mother's nation, Germany, to pitch at the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers in the first week of March. He has played for the University of South Carolina and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, but the international stage was one of his goals.

When the news of his call-up broke, his girlfriend Catherine Holt shared a post about it on Instagram and wrote:

"So proud of you!"

Germany, Colombia, Brazil, and China played in the four-team qualifier event. Colombia won all three of their round-robin matches to advance automatically. Brazil and Germany finished second and third and faced off in a winner-takes-all battle. Unfortunately for Jaden, his German squad could not defeat Brazil and was ousted.

The 23-year-old made several appearances at the event and gave some mixed performances as he was even watched by his tennis great parents in Tuscon.

