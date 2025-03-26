Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden sends loving message to girlfriend Catherine Holt after their scenic Napa Valley getaway

Tennis icons Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden and his girlfriend Catherine Holt recently spent a romantic vacation in Napa Valley, California. Holt gave fans a touching glimpse into their trip, posting gorgeous pictures of the pair enjoying a wine-tasting experience at the region's top vineyards.

Since they got together in September 2022, the duo have often posted hints of their trips together. On their most recent trip to Napa Valley, the pair saw the picturesque vineyards, indulged in tastings, and basked in the magical scenery.

In an Instagram post she made on March 25, 2025, Holt posted a series of pictures documenting their journey, which included their excursion to Castello di Amorosa, an Italian-style castle and winery. She wrote:

"Wine country with you ♥️🍇🍷."

Jaden reacted to her comment with a warm remark, writing:

"My whole world 🫶🏻 best weekend ever."

Screengrab of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden's comment on girlfriend Catherine Holt's Instagram post/@catherinemholtt

Jaden has chosen a path in baseball instead of following the footsteps of his parents on the tennis court. Having excelled as a University of Southern California pitcher, he signed with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, a team in the MLB Draft League.

On the other hand, Catherine Holt is also knowledgeable about the world of sports, with a degree in Applied Physiology and Sport Management from Southern Methodist University. She has had an internship with the Texas Rangers, a professional baseball team.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt celebrates his impressive baseball skills

Jaden Agassi and girlfriend Catherine Holt/@jadenagassi on Instagram

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden displayed his pitching abilities in a game of baseball, throwing a swift pitch that had the batter swinging and missing. His girlfriend, Catherine Holt, snapped the moment and complimented him on Instagram in June 2024.

"My boyfriends a beast @jadenagassi," Catherine Holt wrote.

Jaden then reposted her update, interjecting heart emojis as appreciation.

Screengrab of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden's Instagram stories (@jadenagassi)

Jaden recently finished his stint in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) qualifiers, playing for Team Germany. The team started their campaign with a 12-2 win over China on March 2. Their rhythm waned a day later when they just beat Brazil 9-7. Jaden made his first appearance in that game, pitching in the fourth inning but miserably on the mound—yielding four earned runs on three hits and two walks in a mere 0.2 innings.

Germany encountered Colombia on March 4 but was defeated in a hard 0-10 shutout. Their campaign ended on March 6 in a rematch against Brazil, losing 4-6. This win gave Brazil a seat in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, with Nicaragua, Chinese Taipei, and Colombia joining them.

