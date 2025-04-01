Steffi Graf can't stop smiling as she and husband Andre Agassi click adorable pictures together in Shanghai

Steffi Graf and her husband Andre Agassi were all smiles while posing for some pictures in Shanghai. Graf and Agassi recently visited China to participate in a pickleball event.

The 2025 Pickleball Legends Tour brought Graf and Agassi to Shanghai, China. The event took place from March 26 to March 29, 2025, at the Shanghai Jingwu Gymnasium and the event was organized by the Chinese Tennis Association and the United Pickleball Association (UPA) to promote the sport in China. Another leg of the tournament also took place in Vietnam.

Along with the tennis legends, Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi, pickleball players like Ben Johns, Anna Bright, Tyson McGuffin, Brooke Buckner, and Zoey Wang also competed in the Shanghai leg of the tournament.

Andre Agassi recently took to social media to share a series of photos from their time in Shanghai. The pictures included some special moments from the tournament, his pictures with Graf and some pictures with the other pickleball players at the event.

"What an incredible experience on the @joolapickleball Legends Tour last week! So inspiring to see the love of Pickle in Vietnam and China. Thank you to all the fans and to JOOLA for making this tour happen," Agassi captioned his Instagram post

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi got married in 2001 at their Las Vegas home and have two children together. Their son, Jaden Gil Agassi, born on October 26, 2001, pursued a career in baseball and became a pitcher for the Trojans of the University of Southern California. Their daughter, Jaz Elle Agassi was born on October 3, 2003.

"We don’t play each other, we prefer to be on the same side of the court” - Steffi Graf on playing pickleball with husband Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf at Pickleball Slam 3 [Image Source: Getty Images]

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Steffi Graf shared that her husband Andre Agassi still continues to play tennis, while she has taken a step back from the sport. She revealed that they tried pickleball for the first time during the pandemic and since then they have enjoyed playing the sport.

Graf mentioned that she and Agassi prefer to be on the same team while playing pickleball rather than play against each other.

“Andre still plays tennis, but I don’t much anymore. We really liked learning a new sport during the pandemic and meeting new friends through pickleball. We don’t play each other. We prefer to be on the same side of the court,” Graf said.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi had previously paired up to compete in Pickleball Slam 2 and Pickleball Slam 3 and emerged victorious in both tournaments by defeating the pairs of John McEnroe-Maria Sharapova and Andy Roddick-Eugenie Bouchard, respectively.

