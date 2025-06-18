Stumped by Naomi Osaka's continued struggles, Andy Roddick explains exactly where she needs to improve

Andy Roddick recently explained where Naomi Osaka needs to improve amid her consistent struggles. The Japanese has been having an underwhelming 2025 season, and things have just gone from bad to worse in her grass swing opener.

Osaka kicked off her grass swing at the 2025 Berlin Open against Liudmila Samsonova. After a strong start, the Japanese couldn't capitalize on her one set and exited the event 6-3, (3)6-7, 4-6, following a remarkable turnaround from the Russian. Her continued struggles to return to the upper echelons of tennis were recently discussed by Andy Roddick on the Tennis Channel.

Roddick cited how during the Sunshine Double, the 27-year-old was showing signs of getting back in her groove and potentially returning to the Top 20, but the process is taking an unexpectedly long time. However, the American also reminded everyone that the four-time Grand Slam champion has only made it past the fourth round on hard-court Majors.

“When she came back last year, I thought she was making strides right around Indian Wells, Miami, and I thought she would be cruising towards the top 20. I think it’s probably taken a little bit longer than all of us expected. I think she’s probably frustrated by it. She’s lost a couple of tight matches, a bunch of three-setters. But let’s remember, right? She’s only made it past the round of 16 of hard-court slams, so, the clay and grass, I don’t know that was the measure for her success. Even when she was prime Naomi Osaka," Roddick stated. (1:18 onwards)

Continuing his thoughts, Roddick delved into the departments where Naomi Osaka needs to focus in order to give herself a shot at returning to her best.

"Hopefully she kind of finds that pacing. There’s just no reason that she can’t play well. I think she really has to Focus on that first strike tennis, maybe move her serve around a little bit more, take some chances on the second set. So starting on the second serve so her movement doesn’t get a chance to get exposed as often,” Roddick said.

Ahead of her grass swing campaign, Osaka also shared an emotional message.

"I think I’m still trying to find myself and or figure out who I am" - Naomi Osaka penned an emotional message ahead of her grass swing

Naomi Osaka at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Following her opening round loss to Paula Badosa at the 2025 French Open, Naomi Osaka broke down in tears during the post-match press conference and felt that her tennis should've improved by this time. She also lamented how she hated disappointing people, including her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou.

"As time goes on, I feel like I should be doing better. But also — I kind of talked about this before, maybe a couple years ago, or maybe recently, I’m not sure ," Osaka said.

Ahead of her Berlin Open campaign, she penned an emotional message on Threads about how she is still figuring herself out.

"I think I’m still trying to find myself and or figure out who I am. Can someone older than me please let me know if that’s a constant inner struggle or is it something we magically figure out one day?"

Naomi Osaka will try to move on from her loss and focus on turning things around at the third Grand Slam of the year, Wimbledon. Interestingly, earlier this year, she stated that if things don't turn around soon, she would consider retiring and spend time with her daughter, Shai.

