"That was f**king pathetic" - Naomi Osaka fans concerned about Japanese after Berlin Open 1R loss against Liudmila Samsonova

Naomi Osaka’s rough patch continued at the Berlin Open on Tuesday, June 17, as she faced another disappointing loss. The result left her fans concerned about her current form, with some showing support, while others didn’t hold back in criticizing her.

So far, Osaka’s 2025 season has had just a couple of bright spots. She captured a WTA 125K title at the Saint-Malo Open in France last month, marking her only tournament win of the year. Earlier, she made it to the final of the ASB Classic but had to retire mid-match against Clara Tauson.

Hoping to turn things around and silence her critics, the Japanese came into the grasscourt swing with high expectations. But things didn’t go her way in Berlin. Despite a strong start and taking the first set, she fell to World No. 20 Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-7(3), 4-6 in the first round.

Trending

Following that, tennis fans quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustration over Osaka. One wrote:

“Naomi Osaka making Samsonova look like Federer. That was f**king pathetic.”

Expand Tweet

“I love Naomi bad, but her inability to win these tight matches against good/great players because she can’t get over the line is both annoying and concerning,” another wrote.

One account posted:

“Naomi Osaka needs to start paying for my therapy, last time I checked the score she was winning tf happened after that??”

Expand Tweet

“Naomi Osaka’s body language is horrific. It’s almost as she just accepts defeat,” one user wrote.

“Her confidence is terribly BBC shaky just like Maddison keys. She needs to free herself from this notion that she has to prove something to either herself,her opponent or the tennis community,” another added.

Another fan tweeted:

“In a way, it feels like she’s stuck in the R2 match with Iga.”

Naomi Osaka admits frustration with her form after emotional breakdown at French Open

Naomi Osaka pictured at the 2025 French Open | Image Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka is well aware of her struggles on the court and hasn’t ignored her recent dip in form.

After a tough first-round loss to Paula Badosa at the French Open last month, she broke down in tears during the press conference. She admitted she was worried about “disappointing” her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, as she felt she wasn’t living up to expectations.

"I hate disappointing people," Osaka said. "So even with Patrick, I was thinking this just now… But he goes from working with the greatest player ever to, like, ‘What the f*** this is?’ You know what I mean? Sorry for cursing, I hope I don’t get fined.”

Hours after the emotional press conference, the four-time Grand Slam champion pulled herself together and shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. She admitted the loss “hurt,” but added that she found peace in knowing she won’t be defined by one match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis & baseball coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by nearly 2000 articles and close to 12 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline