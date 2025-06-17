"That was f**king pathetic" - Naomi Osaka fans concerned about Japanese after Berlin Open 1R loss against Liudmila Samsonova

Naomi Osaka’s rough patch continued at the Berlin Open on Tuesday, June 17, as she faced another disappointing loss. The result left her fans concerned about her current form, with some showing support, while others didn’t hold back in criticizing her.
So far, Osaka’s 2025 season has had just a couple of bright spots. She captured a WTA 125K title at the Saint-Malo Open in France last month, marking her only tournament win of the year. Earlier, she made it to the final of the ASB Classic but had to retire mid-match against Clara Tauson.
Hoping to turn things around and silence her critics, the Japanese came into the grasscourt swing with high expectations. But things didn’t go her way in Berlin. Despite a strong start and taking the first set, she fell to World No. 20 Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-7(3), 4-6 in the first round.
Following that, tennis fans quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustration over Osaka. One wrote:
“Naomi Osaka making Samsonova look like Federer. That was f**king pathetic.”
“I love Naomi bad, but her inability to win these tight matches against good/great players because she can’t get over the line is both annoying and concerning,” another wrote.
One account posted:
“Naomi Osaka needs to start paying for my therapy, last time I checked the score she was winning tf happened after that??”
“Naomi Osaka’s body language is horrific. It’s almost as she just accepts defeat,” one user wrote.
“Her confidence is terribly BBC shaky just like Maddison keys. She needs to free herself from this notion that she has to prove something to either herself,her opponent or the tennis community,” another added.
Another fan tweeted:
“In a way, it feels like she’s stuck in the R2 match with Iga.”
Naomi Osaka admits frustration with her form after emotional breakdown at French Open
Naomi Osaka is well aware of her struggles on the court and hasn’t ignored her recent dip in form.
After a tough first-round loss to Paula Badosa at the French Open last month, she broke down in tears during the press conference. She admitted she was worried about “disappointing” her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, as she felt she wasn’t living up to expectations.
"I hate disappointing people," Osaka said. "So even with Patrick, I was thinking this just now… But he goes from working with the greatest player ever to, like, ‘What the f*** this is?’ You know what I mean? Sorry for cursing, I hope I don’t get fined.”
Hours after the emotional press conference, the four-time Grand Slam champion pulled herself together and shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. She admitted the loss “hurt,” but added that she found peace in knowing she won’t be defined by one match.
