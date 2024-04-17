Stuttgart 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Day 3

Day 3 of the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix has a mix of first and second-round matches lined up.

Emma Raducanu's heroics during the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers over the past weekend helped the UK secure a spot in the finals. She defeated Caroline Garcia and Diane Parry to win both of her singles ties.

Raducanu will now aim to continue the momentum in Stuttgart as she takes on former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber in her opener on Wednesday. Ons Jabeur already got a taste of victory here as she won her doubles match alongside Paula Badosa on Tuesday.

Jabeur will begin her singles campaign against Ekaterina Alexandrova. After a first-round bye, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will begin their quest for a title in Stuttgart on Wednesday as well.

Gauff will face fellow American Sachia Vickery, while Sabalenka will be up against her good friend Badosa. The Belarusian and the Spaniard are set to cross paths for the third year in a row here.

With some interesting match-ups set in store for the day, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix:

Schedule for Day 3 of the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Centre Court

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs (7) Ons Jabeur

followed by: Marta Kostyuk vs (WC) Laura Siegemund

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Sachia Vickery vs (3) Coco Gauff

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (WC) Angelique Kerber vs Emma Raducanu

followed by: Paula Badosa vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Court 1

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Zhang Shuai vs Guo Hanyu/Jiang Xinyu

followed by: Veronika Kudermetova/Hao-Ching Chan vs Guiliana Olmos/Alexandra Panova

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: Liudmila Samsonova vs Anastasia Potapova

followed by: Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini vs Ingrid Neel/Ulrikke Eikeri

Where to watch the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Viewers from the following countries can keep track of the matches via the respective channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Germany - Eurosport, DAZN

Canada - DAZN

India - Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024 - Match timings

The first match on both the courts will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Match Timings US/Canada April 17, 2024, 6:30 a.m. ET UK April 17, 2024, 11:30 a.m. BST India April 17, 2024, 4:00 p.m. IST

