"Such a detailed & genuine answer. Massive respect" - Tennis fans hail Novak Djokovic for following women's tennis & praising Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff

Novak Djokovic was full of praise for Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff at the post-match press conference after his second round win at the 2023 US Open.

The interviewer mentioned Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff's admiration for the 23-time Grand Slam champion and asked him to give his thoughts on the two WTA players' game. He returned the sentiment and showered praises on both the Pole and the American.

Djokovic called Swiatek a "warrior" for her fighting spirit and mentioned her ability to dominate and bagel her opponents frequently.

"She's a warrior, goes out there and you know, doesn't give a single game. Actually she probably has the most bagels of anyone in women's tennis the last few years," he said of Swiatek.

The Serb spoke about Gauff and stated that although she is yet to win a Grand Slam, she was "coming very close".

"She broke to the top of the women’s game quite early, but it still takes a few years to come together where you feel you’re complete as a player, ready to win Slams, & dominate the game. I think she’s coming very close to that stage & level," he said about Gauff.

Fans took to Twitter to express their admiration at the Serb's detailed responses and his knowledge of women's tennis. One fan quoted him on Swiatek, to which the other replied:

"Really lovely to see a men’s player asked about the women’s game instead of the other way around for once, and for Djokovic to give such a detailed and genuine answer. Massive respect," posted a fan.

Another fan reacted to a post by The Tennis Letter quoting him on Gauff.

"Nice words by Nole. Very classy of him," wrote a fan.

Novak Djokovic to clash with Laslo Djere in R3 of US Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic will square off against compatriot Laslo Djere in the third round of the 2023 US Open on Friday, September 1.

The three-time US Open champion will come into the match without dropping a single set against his opponents, Alexandre Muller and Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the first and second round, respectively. The Serb appears to be in fine form in his quest for a record breaking 24th Grand Slam.

Laslo Djere also enjoyed straight-set victories in the first two rounds. The 32nd seed defeated Brandon Nakashima and Hugo Gaston in the first and second rounds, respectively.

The two players have met once on-court at the 2022 Serbia Open. Novak Djokovic leads their head-to-head 1-0.

