"Such a lowlife, there’s no chance he could ever become a better person" - Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios spitting in his team's direction during 2022 US Open 2R win

In yet another controversial act, Nick Kyrgios was relentlessly ridiculed by the tennis world for spitting in the direction of his team during his second-round match against Benjamin Bonzi at the 2022 US Open.
The Australian was well in control of the match at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, leading by two sets. At 4-4 in the third, the 25th-ranked player failed to hold his serve, prompting him to spit on the court as he looked at his box. As the players sat in their chairs, Kyrgios started shouting at his team.
"Go home if you’re not going to f***ing support me, bro. You’re not a f***ing spectator," Kyrgios yelled.
Although the 23rd seed lost the third set, he went on to win the match 7-6(3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to set up a third-round clash against American wildcard entrant J.J. Wolf.
Fans were livid with what Nick Kyrgios did, with some even suggesting that he should have been disqualified then and there.
"NK is such a lowlife. Usually, I say give people a chance to evolve to become a better person, but with this guy, there’s no chance he could ever become a better person. His team just enables his disgusting behavior continuously! Birds of the same feather," a fan tweeted.
"Kyrgios isn't bad. He just says and spells and understands "spectators" as "spit takers." He's good for the sport, because he's respecting its heritage as a melting pot of the world's languages. Please respect minority languages," a user posted.
"He spat at a fan at Wimbledon and there was barely a ripple. It's kind of crazy. He not only gets away with it, but is promoted like he's the best thing ever," another tweet read.
Here are a few more reactions:
"I just don't want to let people down, I know how much work goes into it with my team" - Nick Kyrgios
In a press conference after defeating Benjamin Bonzi in the second round, Nick Kyrgios weighed in on the importance of his team and also stated that he wants to go deep in the tournament.
“I just don't want to let people down. I feel like I'm representing so many people. I know how much work goes into it with my team, there's a lot of people supporting me. I feel like this is probably the most pressure I've had on myself. I know that I'm capable of going to a Slam final now and I really want to achieve. I want to bring my team with me. I want to do it together," Kyrgios said.