Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is currently savoring a vacation in Paris with her husband, David Lee, along with their children, Olivia and James.

This leisurely break follows her fourth-round exit in the 2023 US Open where she was defeated by the ultimate title winner and home favorite, 19-year-old Coco Gauff.

On Tuesday (September 19), the former World No.1 shared a series of photos on her Instagram account.

The pictures showcased Caroline Wozniacki, her husband David Lee, and their children Olivia and James in picturesque Parisian settings, including iconic locations such as the Louvre Museum, the Eiffel Tower, beautiful beaches, and more.

"Small summer recap!☀️❤️ #familytime #adventures," she captioned the post.

Caroline Wozniacki entered marital bliss with former NBA star David Lee on June 16, 2019. Following their marriage, she retired from professional tennis. Her retirement began in 2020 and concluded with her return to the sport in 2023.

During this hiatus, their daughter, Olivia, was born on June 11, 2021. Their family expanded further when they joyfully welcomed the arrival of their son, James, on October 24, 2022.

Elina Svitolina heaps praise on Caroline Wozniacki for her remarkable comeback

Caroline Wozniacki pictured at the 2023 US Open

Caroline Wozniacki's tennis comeback has been one of the year's biggest stories, having come out of retirement after more than three years and two children.

Wozniacki started competing on the WTA Tour again in early August at the Canadian Open, starting with a victory against Kimberly Birrell in the first round. However, she faced defeat in the next round against reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Following that, she competed in the Cincinnati Open, where she faced Varvara Gracheva in the round of 64 and gave it her all but was defeated in straight sets, 4-6, 4-6.

Elina Svitolina, who was supposed to play Wozniacki in Cincinnati but withdrew before the match, expressed her respect for her colleague as she returned to competitive tennis.

Svitolina, who herself made a comeback in April after becoming a mother to daughter Skai, commended the Dane for successfully rejoining the sport after having two children.

"Yeah, I have a lot of respect for Caroline to come back after two. It's really a big challenge, and she's a great fighter. I was not extremely surprised by her coming back because I feel like she wants to try again to accept this challenge for her personally, and I think it's a great one," Elina Svitolina told the media during the Cincinnati Open.

Caroline Wozniacki announced after her exit from the US Open that she would not be competing in any more tournaments for the rest of the 2023 season. Instead, she has set her sights on returning to competitive tennis at the Australian Open in 2024.