"Surprised it’s taken players so long to exert their control" - Tennis fans react to Aryna Sabalenka's stand against political questions at Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka's stance against politicial questions at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships has sparked strong reactions from tennis fans.
Sabalenka is set to begin her campaign at the grass court Major against Panna Udvardy on Tuesday, July 4. Ahead of her tournament opener, the Belarusian announced that she would not entertain any political questions during her press conference.
"Yeah, before we continue I would like to say I'm not going to talk about politics. I'm here to talk about tennis only. Please respect that. If you have any kind of political questions, you can ask WTA or the tournament. They can send you the transcript of my answers from the previous tournaments," Aryna Sabalenka said.
The World No. 2's decision comes on the heels of finding herself inundated with questions about the Russia-Ukraine war during the 2023 French Open. While at the clay court Major, she had disclosed her stance against the war and the current President of Belarus.
"I mean, I don't support war, meaning I don't support Lukashenko right now," she said at the time.
Several tennis fans welcomed the news of Aryna Sabalenka's decision to refuse all political questioning at Wimbledon 2023.
"Surprised it's taken some of these players so long to exert their control over the pressroom," a fan commented.
"Good for her, should've done it earlier," another fan chimed in.
Fans also shared their belief that players should not be expected to comment on politics.
"But she is right on this point. They should not ask players about politics. They aren't even experts for politics," a fan posted.
"Bravo, Aryna hope none of these clown journalists try to make her into something she’s not. Just a tennis player, like everyone else in tournament," another fan tweeted.
One user criticized the Belarusian for denying all political questions after she previously opening up about the impact of the war in the Netflix docuseries 'Break Point.'
"Here we go again. I'm not gonna talk about politics but using politics to present myself as a victim in the Netflix series is ok," the user posted.
Here are a few more more fan reactions:
A brief look at Aryna Sabalenka's record at Wimbledon
Aryna Sabalenka made her Wimbledon debut in 2017. After making her way through the qualifiers, the 25-year-old defeated Irina Khromacheva in her main draw debut. However, she was unable to progress further in the tournament as she was defeated by Carina Witthoft in the next round.
Sabalenka suffered back-to-back first-round exits in the 2018 and 2019 editions of the grass court Major, losing to Mihaela Buzarnescu and Magdalena Rybarikova respectively.
Seeded second at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, the Belarusian displayed her newfound prowess on grass, defeating Monica Niculescu, Katie Boulter, Camila Osoris and Elena Rybakina to advance to the quarterfinals, where she defeated Ons Jabeur in straight sets.
Aryna Sabalenka was unable to reach her maiden final at SW19 after losing to Karolina Pliskova who came through with a hard fought 5-7. 6-4, 6-4 win over the 25-year-old to take on eventual champion Ashleigh Barty in the final.