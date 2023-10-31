"Sweetest thing" - Paula Badosa gushes over boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas as he opens up about his 'Holy Trinity'

Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa recently reacted to her boyfriend and fellow tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas’s heartwarming statement about his ‘Holy Trinity’.

The two tennis players first connected in Rome, during the Italian Open this year. The couple shortly went public with their relationship. Since then, the two have frequently shared glimpses of their journey on their social media accounts.

The couple never shies away from talking about each other and their relationship in interviews and on social media. Stefanos Tsitsipas, in a recent pre-tournament interview ahead of the Rolex Paris Masters, talked about his 'Holy Trinity'.

During the interview, the reporter asked Tsitsipas about things he is in love with.

“What are you in love with?” asked the reporter.

To this, World No. 6 had a heartwarming reply. He named tennis, his girlfriend, and his family as the three things he is in love with, calling them his ‘holy trinity’.

“I’m in love with tennis, my girlfriend, and my family, these three things that I call the holy trinity,” he replied.

A fan page of the couple was quick to share the adorable snippet from the interview. Paula Badosa noticed this and shared her loving remark in the comments.

“The sweetest thing,” the Spanish tennis player commented.

Expand Tweet

The 25-year-old Greek tennis star was recently defeated by Daniil Medvedev of Russia 6-4 7-6 (8-6) in the Vienna Open semifinal on Saturday, October 28. The World No. 6 is now looking forward to the Paris Masters.

Paula Badosa, on the other hand, is preparing to return to action in 2024, after suffering from recurring back problems this year. She decided to end her season ahead of the 2023 US Open citing injury.

“I’m going through the best time of my life” - Stefanos Tsitsipas while talking about girlfriend Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently talked about the significance of having Paula Badosa by his side, while claiming that he was having the best time of his life.

During a Press Conference at the 2023 European Open in Antwerp, the 25-year-old talked about girlfriend and former World No. 2 Paula Badosa’s influence in his life.

"My meeting with Paula [Badosa] gave me another vision of life in general. Before, it was always tennis, tennis, tennis, that was all that mattered, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And during that part of my young career, I didn’t spend enough time with my family."

He went on to talk about how he perceives personal connections.

"Maybe for some, these connections aren’t so important, but for me they are crucial. These are elements of my life that also require time. Not really energy, because they’re just part of me.

"So to have Paula by my side now is great. I’m going through the best time of my life. I have the right people around me, I have no doubts with that."