Swiftie Iga Swiatek shares her true feelings on Taylor Swift's divisive new 'The Life Of a Showgirl' album

Iga Swiatek recently shared her feelings about Taylor Swift's latest album, 'Life of a Showgirl,' amid her Wuhan Open campaign. The Pole defeated Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 32 and advanced to the next round, ready to face Swiss player Belinda Bencic.Iga Swiatek, who won the title at the Korea Open but was ousted in the Round of 16 at the China Open, has long been an established 'Swiftie,' deeply influenced by Taylor Swift's music and even drawing inspiration from it. Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Spotify on October 3, 2025, breaking the record for the most-watched hit on a single day on the platform.It garnered reactions from tennis players like Emma Raducanu, and Swiatek was not far behind in sharing her feelings about the album. In conversation amid her Wuhan Open stint, she expressed:&quot;I listened to her whole album, I think it's amazing. It's kind of like perfectly-made and it's just consistent and really great and really exciting.&quot;Swiatek was playing at the 2025 US Open when her team broke the news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement to her. During a press conference at Flushing Meadows, the six-time Grand Slam champion expressed her joy for the couple, saying she hoped Kelce would stay with the pop star forever.&quot;I'm just happy for her, because she deserves the best.. She had a lot of boyfriends, so we know all about that. So hopefully this one will, you know, stick forever. Travis seems like a great guy. She seems super happy, so I'm happy for her. I wish them all the best,&quot; Swiatek said.Swiatek won a Grand Slam title at Wimbledon this year and made it to the semifinals of the Australian Open.Iga Swiatek once revealed that Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' album made her a SwiftieIga Swiatek at the WTA Finals 2024 - Media Day - Source: GettyIga Swiatek has often expressed her admiration for Taylor Swift’s music, while also winning hearts with her tennis. Back in 2010, when she first listened to the 14-time Grammy winner’s third album, Speak Now, she realized she had become a true fan. In a conversation at the BNP Paribas Open in March 2025, the former World No. 1 admitted that she learned a lot about the world and even saw a significant improvement in her English after listening to the songs.&quot;Speak Now. Yes, that was one of the first ones that's... ugh, I don't know, I just loved the lyrics, and how she described the world. I remember I didn't speak English that well when I listened to her the first time. I learned so much because of it. Also it was the first album where I thought I was watching a movie, you know?&quot;Iga Swiatek attended the Eras Tour concert in Liverpool in June, shortly after her title-winning performance at the French Open. She even received a handwritten letter from the pop icon.