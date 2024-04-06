"Takes me longer to reach my peak" - Novak Djokovic laments poor record at Monte-Carlo Masters, expects turnaround in fortunes this year

Novak Djokovic made an honest admission ahead of his campaign at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters (April 7-14), saying it typically takes him longer to hit his "peak" on clay courts than on other surfaces.

Djokovic hasn't experienced the same success in Monte-Carlo as in other ATP Masters 1000 tournaments. He's still aiming for the 'Triple Career Golden Masters' - winning each of the nine 1000-level events three times - and securing a third trophy in Monaco is the missing piece of the puzzle for him.

The Serb has only won the claycourt tournament twice, in 2013 and 2015. His maiden victory saw him defeat Rafael Nadal while he triumphed over Tomas Berdych two years later to secure the title again.

Novak Djokovic, the top seed at the Monte-Carlo Masters this year, is poised to kick off his campaign on April 9. He awaits either Roman Safiullin or a qualifier in the second round, having received a first-round bye.

Ahead of that, the 24-time Grand Slam champion shared with L'Equipe that clay is the "most demanding" surface for him. Despite that, he remained hopeful for a change in luck in the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, having had more time to train since skipping the Miami Masters.

"Clay is the most demanding surface. It takes me longer to reach my peak. Earlier in my career, I had better results here (two titles in 2013 and 2015)," Djokovic said.

"The last five-six editions here have not been very successful. But that can change! I'm enthusiastic and excited to be here. I didn't play in Miami, I had more time to train on land," he added.

