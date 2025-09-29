Taylor Fritz drops Jujutsu Kaisen-inspired victory message after Japan Open final run; gets ready to get 'roasted' by unaware fans

Taylor Fritz penned a message inspired by popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen following his impressive straight-set victory against compatriot Jenson Brooksby in the semifinals of the ongoing 2025 Japan Open. Later, Fritz joked about getting roasted by fans who happen to be unaware of the message's inspiration.Fritz, the World No. 5 and the second seed in Tokyo, produced a fine display to register a 6-4, 6-3 win over Brooksby and progress to the final of the ATP 500 event. In the immediate aftermath of the result, the American wrote the following message on a courtside camera:&quot;Nah, I'd win&quot;The message happens to be an iconic line spoken by the fictional character Gojo from the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. Previously at the Japan Open and before at his home Slam, the US Open, Taylor Fritz made a sign with his fingers that's also associated with Gojo.Following the penning of his Gojo-inspired message at the Japan Open, Fritz took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:&quot;Can already see myself about to get roasted by the people that don’t get it 😪&quot;Taylor Fritz @Taylor_Fritz97LINKCan already see myself about to get roasted by the people that don’t get it 😪On a more serious note, the American now faces a daunting challenge in the Tokyo final, with World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz awaiting him.Taylor Fritz would look to draw inspiration from Laver Cup victory against Carlos Alcaraz for Japan Open finalCarlos Alcaraz (left) and Taylor Fritz (right) after their 2025 Laver Cup clash (Source: Getty)At the 2025 Laver Cup, which took place just ahead of the Japan Open, Taylor Fritz registered a maiden victory against Carlos Alcaraz. Fritz, representing Team World, shockingly dominated Team Europe's high-profile Spaniard despite his 0-3 win-loss record against him heading into the contest.The American's 6-3, 6-2 win proved instrumental in the long run at the men's team tennis tournament, as Team World reclaimed the crown having relinquished it to Team Europe with Alcaraz at its forefront at the 2024 edition.In a recent interview with Olympics.com, Fritz laid bare his thoughts on not just beating the Spaniard, but Alexander Zverev as well in the deciding match at the Laver Cup, saying:&quot;Being able to beat Carlos and Sasha in back-to-back matches, obviously it's not at a Grand Slam but I think that just does a lot for my belief that I can also do it in a big tournament. I’m someone who always said that if I feel like once I do something once, for me just mentally it feels much easier to repeat it and do it again.&quot;Carlos Alcaraz though, is in red-hot form at the Japan Open. The Spaniard experienced a first-set stumble against Laver Cup teammate and doubles partner Casper Ruud in the semis, but stormed back into the match, ultimately taking it 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.