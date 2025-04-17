Taylor Fritz and girlfriend Morgan savour unique delicacies with 'mythical' fruit at food and wine festival in California

Taylor Fritz and girlfriend Morgan Riddle enjoyed a couple's day out at the Knott's Boysenberry Festival in California. The festival began on March 28 and will conclude on May 18.

The annual food and wine event celebrates the unique flavors of the boysenberry fruit that traces back to the amusement park's history. It also features live music, stage shows, and activities.

Riddle shared a few pictures and videos from the couple's time at the event. One of the videos showed a pie-eating contest with participants competing onstage. An ardent supporter could be heard intensely guiding a participant on how to win, making the World No. 4 chuckle at the end of the video.

Screengrab from Morgan Riddle's Instagram @moorrgs

The event is known for its boysenberry desserts and drinks, including wines that are exclusive to it. Riddle shared the picture of a slice of pie that included a short description of the unique fruit and captioned it:

"We did come to a festival celebrating a fruit that I thought was mythical until this week."

Screengrab from Morgan Riddle's Instagram @moorrgs

Riddle also shared a picture of Fritz squinting in the sun while posing for the camera. The 2024 US Open runner-up is nursing an abdominal injury and often unwinds with Riddle in his spare time.

Taylor Fritz is yet to kick off his clay season with Monte-Carlo Open and Munich Open withdrawals

Taylor Fritz at the 2025 Miami Open. Image: Getty

Taylor Fritz's latest on-court outing was at the 2025 Miami Open. The American defeated Lorenzo Sonego and Denis Shapovalov in the first and second rounds, respectively. He overcame Adam Walton in the next round before coming out on top of a 3-set battle against Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals. However, Fritz fell to the eventual title winner, Jakub Mensik, in the semifinals.

Fritz had returned to the Tour after battling an abdominal injury that he had sustained before the Dallas Open in February. The injury resurfaced after the Miami Open, forcing the 27-year-old to the sidelines. He withdrew from the Italian Open that marked the beginning of the clay season and concluded on April 13, with Carlos Alcaraz claiming the title.

Taylor Fritz has also withdrawn from the Munich Open, where he was the runner-up last year. He lost in the final to home favorite and this year's defending champion, Jan-Lennard Struff.

The event that has been upgraded to an ATP 500 event is currently underway and will conclude on Sunday, April 20.

