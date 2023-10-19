Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan jokes about American copying her outfits: "He puts his on after me and refuses to change"

Taylor Fritz and girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently had a hilarious moment as they showed up in matching navy blue outfits while she claimed that Fritz copied her style and refused to change.

The couple is known for their playful banter and humor, which they frequently showcase on their social media handles. On Wednesday, October 18, Riddle posted a clip on her Instagram story. In the clip, the couple can be seen wearing matching navy blue outfits and Riddle is not amused at Taylor copying her style.

"This is just a PSA if you ever see us in matching outfits, he puts his on after me and then REFUSES to change," Riddle wrote on Instagram.

The couple is currently in Tokyo, where Fritz is defending his Japan Open title. He is the top seed and the highest-ranked American in the tournament. He started his campaign with a convincing win over Britain’s Cameron Norrie, beating him 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 21 minutes.

Taylor Fritz is having a stellar season so far, with two titles under his belt at Delray Beach, and Atlanta. He is currently ranked ninth in the race to secure a spot in the ATP Finals in Turin.

Taylor Fritz will face Shintaro Mochizuki in the 2023 Japan Open 2R

Taylor Fritz will face Japanese wildcard Shintaro Mochizuki in the second round of the ATP 500 event on Thursday, October 19.

Fritz, ranked No. 10 in the world, is having a career-best season with 52 wins so far. The American started his title defense with a straight-set win over Cameron Norrie in the first round, improving his head-to-head record against the Brit to 7-6.

Mochizuki, on the other hand, is a 20-year-old wild card who is ranked No. 215 in the world. He earned his first ATP tour win by defeating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4, 7-6(5) in the first round.

This will be the first meeting between Fritz and Mochizuki, who have contrasting styles of play. The former is one of the biggest servers and hardest hitters on the tour, while the latter relies more on his consistency and movement. The American has more experience, pedigree, and confidence, especially on hard courts, while the Japanese has the home crowd support.

Taylor Fritz is the clear favorite to win this match and advance to the quarterfinals, where he could face either Cristian Garin or Alexei Popyrin.