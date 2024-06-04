Diego Schwartzman and his girlfriend Eugenia De Martino announced their engagement on Monday, June 3. The partners of multiple tennis stars, including Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle, congratulated the couple.

Schwartzman and De Martino posted about their engagement on Instagram with a picture of the couple kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower. De Martino posted several pictures of her engagement ring and mentioned that the date of their engagement was April 24.

“24/04/2024, a day I won't forget any more!!!!! THANK YOU for choosing me and I thank life for finding us, I would look for you in this and every other one,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Congratulations were in order for the newly engaged couple, with Felix Auger-Aliassime's girlfriend Nina Ghaibi commenting:

"So happy for you guys."

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle, who has been documenting her time in Paris with her boyfriend, wrote:

"Congrats"

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield also expressed her excitement. Ivana Nedved, the girlfriend of tennis star Sebastian Korda poured in more congratulatory messages. Denis Shapovalov's girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund also wrote:

"Congrats you guys!!!"

Diego Schwartzman and Eugenia De Martino receives congratulatory messages. (Source: Instagram @eugedemartino)

Diego Schwartzman is set to retire from tennis in Argentina next year

Diego Schwartzman at the UTS Grand Final London.

Early in May 2024, Diego Schwartzman announced that he would be retiring from the sport next year in Argentina.

“I want my last tournaments to be my own decision,” Schwartzman wrote on X. “May this 2024 be that way, hopefully having the opportunity to compete in the tournaments I enjoy the most. And in 2025, in Argentina, to be able to have my final moment, the most beautiful closing I can imagine.”

“How many moments I never imagined, how many anecdotes I never dreamed of, how many people I met who helped me grow, who taught me so much, who made me a much better player and person than anyone ever thought I would be, including me," he added.

The 31-year-old has had an illustrious career picking up wins against the likes of Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray. He achieved a career-best ranking of World No. 8 during the peak of his career.

In Majors, Schwartzman has participated in the main draws of eight Wimbledons, nine Australian Opens, and 10 French Opens and US Opens. His best Grand Slam finish came during the 2020 French Open where he reached the semifinal stage.

Most recently, the Argentine was playing the qualifiers at the 2024 French Open. He won the first round in straight sets against Lukas Neumayer 6-2, 6-3.

However, Diego Schwartzman faced defeat in the second round against Frenchman Quentin Halys. As a result, he could not participate in the main draw of his final French Open.