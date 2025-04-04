Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle sarcastically addresses athletes' growing trend of using fashion stylists with Lewis Hamilton example

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, has sarcastically addressed the growing trend of using fashion stylists for athletes. The social media influencer commented, almost as a cheeky self-reminder, that the athletes were present at sporting events to compete and not for a "fashion show".

Riddle's comments were about a recent article in Vogue Business titled The hot new hire in sports? Team stylists. It highlights how athletes hire stylists for appearances and their increasing partnerships with fashion brands. The article opened with an example of Mercedes-Benz hiring their first-ever stylist to manage the off-track cultural shift with seven-time Formula 1 World champion Lewis Hamilton leaving them for Secuderia Ferrari.

Riddle shared a link to the article with a cover image of Hamilton dressed in Jacquemus arriving at the tracks ahead of F1 Grand Prix Australia in March. She used a clown-face emoji and joked:

"It's a sporting event. Not a fashion show."

Screengrab from Morgan Riddle's Instagram @moorrgs

Riddle and Taylor Fritz met through a private membership-based dating app Raya in 2020, and the couple has been going strong ever since. Riddle rose to fame particularly after she began chronicling her life as a partner accompanying Fritz on the ATP Tour.

Taylor Fritz's "encouragement and support" kept girlfriend Morgan Riddle going with her social media career despite criticism

Taylor Fritz(right) with girlfriend Morgan Riddle(left) at the 2023 Laver Cup.Image: Getty

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, is known for her social media presence and online travel, fashion, and lifestyle content. She collaborated last year with the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open for social media posts. She also worked alongside Fritz on advertising campaigns for Heineken and the luxury brand Boss.

In a recent podcast on the YouTube channel The Squeeze, Riddle discussed the dynamics of her relationship with Fritz.

“People write crazy things about us and our relationship, and about me and about him. Both of us are united in the fact of like, ok we really love each other, we have a very healthy relationship, nothing that anyone says online is gonna have any sort of effect on that," she said [at 35:07].

She added that Fritz supported her despite the criticism that she was capitalizing on Fritz's career, saying:

“He’s also been really good about being super defensive of me and what I’m doing. That’s what interesting too is that so many people have such a problem with me capitalizing on tennis and his career and he has always encouraged me and supported me to do it."

On the ATP Tour, Fritz was last seen in action at the 2025 Miami Open, where he made a semifinal run, losing to eventual winner Jakub Mensik.

