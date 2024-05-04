Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shows off her red-themed F1 Miami Grand Prix fashion; jokes about being clueless during sprint qualifying

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the 2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. Riddle, who was hired by F1 to host and showcase the best outfits at the event, also revealed that she was baffled by the new sprint qualifying format, which she watched for the first time.

Riddle, who has been dating Fritz since 2020, often accompanies her boyfriend to various tennis tournaments and gives her followers a glimpse of the action on and off the court. The social media influencer has also developed an interest in other sports, especially F1, and has landed some gigs with the racing organization.

The 26-year-old was previously hired to host and showcase the best outfits at the Australian Grand Prix's "Glamour on the Grid" event. Recently, Riddle was chosen to be one of the hosts and fashion experts for the Miami Grand Prix, which will run from May 3 to 5 at the Miami International Autodrome.

Riddle documented her F1 experience on her Instagram account, where she posted several pictures and videos showing her getting ready for the event in red-themed clothing and F1 cars zooming past her.

In another story, the social media influencer admitted that she was still confused by the format of the sprint qualifying race, and wrote:

"Watched my first sprint today… I’m still confused lol."

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

The sprint format has three stages: SQ1, SQ2, and SQ3, each lasting 12, 10, and 8 minutes, respectively. The five slowest drivers are eliminated after each stage, leaving the top 10 to fight for pole position (via F1.com).

Riddle’s Miami adventure was a contrast to Fritz’s Madrid campaign, which ended with a semifinal loss to Andrey Rublev. Fritz had a decent run in the clay-court tournament, beating Luciano Darderi, Sebastian Baez, Hubert Hurkacz, and Francisco Cerundolo en route to the last four.

However, he could not overcome the Russian seventh seed, who beat him 6-4, 6-3 to reach the final where he will face Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle opens up on how American deals with losses

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shared how the World No. 13 copes with defeats on the court.

In the latest episode of the Sportsish podcast, Riddle mentioned that all it requires for Fritz to bounce back from a loss is a long embrace from her.

"He [Taylor Fritz] can move on from things pretty quickly. I think some guys kind of get upset and shut down but he just wants me to cuddle him. I appreciate it as opposed to what the opposite could be. But then when you get those big wins then it’s all the more special," she said. (at 42:09)

Riddle suggested that coaches have a consensus regarding Fritz's ability to move on after a defeat.

"Taylor’s really good at dealing with it, that’s something that his coaches have always said that he’s so strong mentally, which is so important in tennis. That’s like 70 percent of the game in tennis, the mental strength," she added.

Taylor Fritz is expected to participate in the upcoming Italian Open, which will start on Thursday, May 9.