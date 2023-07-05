Taylor Fritz's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Wimbledon, 2R

World No. 9 Taylor Fritz will take on Mikael Ymer in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Thursday.

Fritz was up against Yannick Hanfmann in the first round on Monday. After claiming the first set, he lost the next two. The American mounted a fightback by clinching the fourth set. He led 3-2 in the deciding set, but the match was suspended due to heavy rains.

The match was expected to conclude on Tuesday, but the weather made it impossible to do so, with most of the scheduled matches being canceled. The play finally resumed on Wednesday, with Fritz coming out on top to wrap up a 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 comeback victory.

Where is Taylor Fritz playing?

The American is currently participating in the season's third Grand Slam, the Wimbledon Championships. He reached his first, and so far only, Major quarterfinal here last year. Fritz lost to Rafael Nadal in a closely contested five-set thriller.

Who is Taylor Fritz playing against?

Mikael Ymer at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Fritz is up against World No. 59 Mikael Ymer in the second round. The latter kicked off his Wimbledon campaign with a comfortable 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over Alex Molcan to reach the second round here for the third straight year.

Ymer will now be gunning to reach the third round at the All England Club for the first time in his career. Fritz and him haven't faced off prior to this encounter.

Taylor Fritz vs Mikael Ymer match details

The second-round contest between Fritz and Ymer is set to take place on Thursday. The exact time will be known once the order of play for the day is out.

Date: July 6, 2023.

Match timing: TBA.

Taylor Fritz vs Mikael Ymer streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Eurosport and BBC.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

