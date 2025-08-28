Taylor Townsend press conference: Everything American said after US Open drama with Jelena Ostapenko, from addressing racism claims to their 'beef'

Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko's verbal spat has taken center stage at the ongoing US Open. The second-round match saw the two players have it out at each other at the net, after the American player had caused the upset, winning against the 25th-seeded Latvian.

During the press conference after the match, Taylor Townsend was asked if she had any history of conflict with Ostapenko. In reply, the American player responded by saying that her Latvian opponent used all means to break the former's momentum in the match. She went on to claim that respect was a two-way street and that she would not back down from a fight if she was disrespected.

"And, you know, she pulled out all the stops to try and break the momentum. And, you know, sometimes people do that, but it is what it is. You know, still is no beef. But again, like you guys saw, I didn't back down because you're not gonna insult me, especially after I carried myself a certain type of way with nothing but respect. And if I show respect to you, I expect respect as well. said Taylor Townsend

After the match was over, Ostapenko issued a statement, stating her version of the events, and claimed that it was Taylor Townsend who was disrespectful. However, when the American player was asked about her opponent's online post, she stated that she felt the need to justify her on-court actions on social media was "comical" on the Latvian's part, and she did not feel to give any justification for her side of the matter.

"So it wasn't anything targeted towards her to try and take her off of her game or her rhythm. You know, I just was doing my thing and, you know, so honestly laugh at it. I think it's comical. And, you know, I think that it's kind of funny because, you know, to then go online and have to justify what you said, you honestly, you obviously feel some type of way and feel like you have to give an explanation for how you acted. I don't feel like I have to explain how I acted. I think it was very self explanatory." Taylor Towsend added

Taylor Townsend also went on to say that her handling of things would be a proud example to her son on how to tackle such situations. She emphasized that representing herself and her community correctly in court was important to her.

"And if my son were to see this interaction, how would he view it? And I think he would be proud of the way that I handled the situation. I'm very strong. I'm very proud as a black woman, being out here representing myself, representing us and our culture. And I make sure that I do everything that I can to be the best representation possible every time that I step on the court and even off the court" said Taylor Townsend

Taylor Townsend addresses racism allegations against Jelena Ostapenko and recalls similar incident in past

Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko at the 2025 US Open (Getty)

Since the Taylor Townsend-Jelena Ostapenko controversy broke out, online discourse regarding the incident has been intense. There have been widespread allegations of racism against the Latvian player, causing her to issue a statement claiming that her comments of "no class" and "no education" against Townsend were not racist.

When Taylor Townsend was asked about the racism allegations against Ostapenko, she said that she did not take it as racism. As per the American player, letting her on-court performance talk and advancing to the later rounds of the Major was the more important point to her.

"That's something that you're going to have to ask her. I didn't take it in that way. But also that has been a stigma in our community of being non educated and all the things when it's the furthest thing from the truth. And the thing that I'm the most proud of is that I let my racket talk. Because ultimately, I'm the one here sitting in front of you guys, moving on to the next round, getting the next check, moving on, being able to still be here and speak to you guys, and that's what's the most important.

She's packed up and she's gone. I'm here, and that's the only thing that matters. So whether it had racial undertones or not, that's something she could speak on. But the only thing that I'm worried about right now is continuing to move forward through this tournament." said Townsend

Taylor Townsend also recalled a previous incident against an unnamed opponent at the Challenger level a few years ago, where the opponent had disrespected her. After she had won, the American player did not hold back and gave her opponent a piece of her mind.

"So I've had that incident one time at a challenger many years ago in Charlottesville, and Asia Muhammad actually had to take me off the court because I was so upset. The girl that I played was so disrespectful. And we were playing a challenger."

"It was this 50,000. There are no ball kids. There are no ball people. And girl was slapping balls to the third and fourth court. I have to go walk and get the balls. And, you know, I ended up winning and, you know, said some really, like, nasty things. And again, it was one of the things where I'm like, I'm just not gonna tolerate disrespect. You're not gonna disrespect me in my face." recalled Townsend

Taylor Townsend is now slated to face fifth-seeded Mirra Andreeva in the third round, as she attempts to match her best-ever result at the New York Major, having reached the fourth round once in 2019.

