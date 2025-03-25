Taylor Townsend shares glimpses of quality time with son Adyn amid Miami Open campaign

Taylor Townsend shared a sneak peek of herself spending quality time with her son, Adyn Aubrey Johnson. The American recently concluded her Miami Open campaign.

Townsend's singles journey at the Miami Open ended on March 23, in the round of 32, where she was bested by Qinwen Zheng with the score of 6-1, 7-6(3). Shortly after this loss, she shared a video of herself and her son on Instagram stories, where she was seen making toy dinosaurs with him. Along with this, she also opened up about how spending time with him relaxes her with all the things going on around.

"This is my relax wind down time with my baby. We building dinosaurs, it's like always so many things going on, so, it helps me to relax and chill, be able to decompress because its already been a long three weeks, and we still got a lot more to go, so, it's nice to do this because I don't get this very much so i try to make the most of it when I have it," said Taylor Townsend.

Along with this, she added a caption that read:

"Late night mommy time."

Townsend's Instagram story

Following this, she shared another video of the completed dinosaur model and wrote:

"I'm so proud lol. These not as easy as it looks."

Townsend's Instagram story

Townsend often shares updates with her son on social media, showcasing adorable moments of them together.

Taylor Townsend revealed her feelings after becoming aware of her pregnancy

In an interview with ESSENCE magazine, Taylor Townsend opened up about her unexpected pregnancy, revealing that she felt shocked and unprepared. She admitted that she was terrified of having a baby before welcoming her son into her family in 2021.

"So when I found out that I was expecting, I was terrified. One of the things that I always wanted, and I always said, was when I’m done, I just want to have my freedom. I don’t want to be tied down to anything. I just want to be able to move how I want to move. And so I really did not want kids," Taylor Townsend said.

She added:

"So when I found out that I was expecting, I was so scared [laughs], and I was like, what the heck? It was so unexpected. I was actually in the middle of playing an event, and I had to put on a mask and a face... I had to hide it for months up until after the US Open in 2020, which was my last event."

Taylor Townsend started her 2025 season by competing at the Australian Open, where she faced an early exit in the very first round. She was defeated by Renata Zarazua with a score of 7-6(6), 1-6, 2-6. However, at the same tournament, she reached the final of the women's doubles, where she was paired with Katerina Siniakova.

The duo squared off against Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko in the final and bested them with a score of 6-2, (4)6-7, 6-3. The 28-year-old has participated in several tournaments this year, including the Singapore Tennis Open, Abu Dhabi Open, Qatar Open, Indian Wells, and more.

