Team USA, led by Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, and Jessica Pegula, are thriving in the group atmosphere at the United Cup 2023 in Sydney. The team, who made it to the city finals, recently participated in a game of Intuition and revealed various facts about their teammates.

When asked about who the loudest player on the team was, all the members unanimously pointed at Frances Tiafoe. Taylor Fritz even stated that the question was “super easy” to answer and Tiafoe agreed with his friend’s opinion.

"I mean, we’ve got to come up with something better that that," the 24-year-old laughed.

Moreover, the group united against the 2022 US Open semifinalist once again, declaring that he was the messiest of them all in their shared room at the United Cup.

Frances Tiafoe was also touted as the player with the biggest social game on Instagram. Taylor Fritz teased the World No. 19 for producing exceptional “Fashion Week" content.

"Point to Frances if you like Fashion Week content," the World No. 9 said.

Meanwhile, World No. 11 Madison Keys suggested that Jessica Pegula was the most likely to make the best post-match meal. She had recently tasted the World No. 3’s delicious cinnamon rolls, and Pegula patted herself on the back, in agreement.

"I picked you based off of what you made the other day," Madison Keys said, pointing to Jessica Pegula.

"My cinnamon rolls? Yeah, those were fire," Pegula admitted.

Team USA led by Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, and Jessica Pegula gear up for the finals at United Cup 2023

Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula in action at the 2023 United Cup

During the game of Intuition at the United Cup, Team USA was asked which member would get them safely out of a desert island. To this, doubles World No. 83 Hunter Reese responded that he wouldn’t want to leave the “paradise” island.

"I would keep us there because that sounds like paradise," Hunter Reese joked, "I would get a boat, and I would send all of them away."

After Team USA advanced to the city finals in Sydney, Reese hailed the unit for sticking together.

"The team that escapes together, wins together," the doubles player celebrated, referring to the game of Intuition.

Hunter Reese on Instagram

Team USA emerged victorious in the round-robin encounters against both their opponents - the Czech Republic and Germany. Their rubber against Germany proved consequential as the team turned all five fixtures in their favor.

Taylor Fritz scored against Alexander Zverev and Frances Tiafoe made it count against Oscar Otte. It was followed by Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys’ triumphs against Laura Siegemund and Jule Niemeier, and the pair of Tiafoe and Pegula's doubles win over Siegemund and Daniel Altmaier.

The United States will now face Great Britain in the city finals in Sydney on Wednesday, 4 January.

