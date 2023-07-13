Tennis hans have have been left amused by the news of American adult entertainment actress Teanna Trump cheering for Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Eubanks' encouraging run at the grass-court Major this year saw him defeat the likes of Thiago Monteiro, Cameron Norrie, Christopher O'Connell, and Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the quarterfinals.

On Wednesday, July 12, he took on Daniil Medvedev for a place in the last four and came very close to causing another upset. The former World No. 1, however, held on to win 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 and end the American's run at SW19.

Many people had expressed their support for Eubank's inspired Wimbledon campaign, with Teanna Trump being one of them. This caught tennis fans' attention, especially after it was rumored that she was present in his player's box.

One fan praised the 27-year-old for his 'pull'.

"Chris Eubanks got Teanna Trump in his family n friends box?? My apologies big dawg, I was unfamiliar with your game," a tweet read.

#MambaForever @MeLlamoAdrrian Chris Eubanks got Teanna Trump in his family n friends box?? My apologies big dawg, I was unfamiliar with your game 🫱🏾‍🫲🏿

Another alluded to the 'wild' nature of the news by saying that Teanna Trump supporting Eubanks wasn't on their Wimbledon bingo card.

"Teanna trump at Wimbledon was not on my bingo card lol," a fan said.

Uncle Jonny @JonathansRoom Teanna trump at Wimbledon was not on my bingo card lol

Here are a few more fan reactions:

73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend seeing Teanna Trump in the family & friends section at Wimbledon is the best rebrand i've ever seen 🔥🔥

Tennisboi @Tennisboi23 If rumors of Eubanks having Teana Trump in his corner are true he may be the horniest bastard on tour right behind Tsitsipas

🛸🛸🛸 @LivefromBadnewz Wait.. Teanna Trump is there for Eubanks? Makes sense he playing so loose without a care in the word 🤣

Igwe-Jasper @kachijasper Please why did Christopher Eubanks have Teanna Trump in his guest box at a Wimbledon quarterfinal I'm crying.

"It was a very, very fun match to be a part of" - Christopher Eubanks breaks Andre Agassi's 31-year record in Daniil Medvedev defeat

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Christopher Eubanks came within one tie-break of defeating Daniil Medvedev and progressing to the Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinals. In the end, however, the former World No. 1 prevailed in five sets to end the American's run at SW19.

Despite the match not ending in his favor, Eubanks expressed satisfaction with his performance and praised Medvedev for his display.

"It was definitely a fun match to be a part of. All in all, I thought it was a very, very fun match to be a part of. A very, very entertaining match. Very pleased with how I played and how I fought back after losing the first set. First Grand Slam quarterfinal is never easy. Came out on the wrong end of it, but overall pretty pleased with the performance today," he said.

"Just got edged out. Daniil is one of the best players in the world, one of the toughest players to beat for a reason. I think he showcased that well. He played exceptionally well in clutch, fourth set breaker. Played really, really well in the fifth. It's like his level elevated into the fifth where I had a little bit of a drop. He took control of the match from there," he added.

Incidentally, during his time at Wimbledon this fortnight, Eubanks hit a total of 331 winners across his five matches. With that, he broke Andre Agassi's record of 317 winners at the tournament, which he set in 1992 en route to the title win.

