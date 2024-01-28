Tennis Daily Schedule: Hua Hin 2024 start time, livestream details & more ft. Paula Badosa, Ajla Tomljanovic

The top players in women's tennis will now compete at the 2024 Hua Hin Tennis Championships, after a thrilling fortnight at the Australian Open.

Fomer champions Magda Linette and Lin Zhu will be the top two seeds in Thailand followed by Xinyu Wang and German veteran Tatjana Maria. Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa and Australian talent Ajla Tomljanovic are also expected to feature in the main draw.

Badosa, back on the women's tour after a six-month hiatus due to a back injury, had a decent campaign at the Australian Open. She beat Taylor Townsend and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on way to the third round but couldn't get past Amanda Anisimova. The Spaniard would be hoping to build some momentum at the Hua Hin Tennis Championships.

Ajla Tomljanovic, meanwhile, returned to the Australian Open for the first time in two years. She began her campaign with a hard-fought win over Petra Martic, but lost to Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

With key hardcourt competitions in full swing, players would be hoping to make the necessary adjustments and find their best form on the tour. On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the 2024 Hua Hin Tennis Championships taking place this week.

Schedule for Day 3 of the Hua Hin Championships 2024

Centre Court

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Dalma Galfi vs Ajla Tomljanovic

followed by: (1) Magda Linette vs Diana Schnaider

followed by: Lanlana Tararudee vs Paula Badosa.

Court No. 1

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Qiang Wang vs (5) Xiyu Wang

followed by: (2) Xinyu Wang vs Emina Bektas

followed by: Thasaporn Naklo/ Salakthip Ounmuang vs Kamilla Rakhimova / Yana Sizikova

followed by: Arina Rodionova/ Yue Yuan vs Luksika Kumkhum/ Peangtarn Plipuech

Court No. 2

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Kamilla Rakhimova vs Nao Hibino

followed by: Laura Pigossi vs Viktorija Golubic

followed by: Julia Lohoff/ Conny Perin vs Fang-Hsien Wu/ Tamara Zidansek

Where to watch Hua Hin Championships 2024?

Paula Badosa in action on the main tour

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN+.

Hua Hin Championships 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on all courts would begin at 12:30 noon local time. The start times for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA January 29, 2024; 12:30 a.m. ET Canada January 29, 2024; 12:30 a.m. ET UK January 29, 2024: 5:30 a.m. GMT India January 29, 2024; 11:00 a.m. IST