“It is a capital sin to like Djokovic more than Nadal; If only more players had the guts to talk about it” – Tennis fans react as Damir Dzumhur accuses Rafael Nadal of being unhelpful unlike Novak Djokovic

Tennis fans have shared their views regarding Damir Dzumhur’s claim of Rafael Nadal not helping players nearly as much as Novak Djokovic.

The No. 1 player from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Damir Dzumhur, recently called out Rafael Nadal for never helping lower-ranked players throughout his career. The World No. 192 was of the opinion that Novak Djokovic was superior in this regard as he took efforts to improve the conditions for all players, including the lower ranked ones.

“Novak helps players a lot more, not just players from the former Yugoslavia, but tennis in general, he tries harder to help other players, to improve the ATP Tour, to improve the conditions for all players not just for the top-100, but for those who are in the top-200, top-300, top-400. It's something that I think Nadal has never really shown in his career,” he said, as quoted by Luigi Gatto.

Tennis fans have reacted to these claims made by Dzumhur against Nadal. Many sided with the World No. 192. One fan commended his boldness to speak out against the Spanish legend and hoped that the other players would follow suit.

“If only more players had the guts to talk about it... they have to be brave to say something like this. In the tennis world is a capital sin to like more Djokovic than Nadal,” the fan voiced.

Alexandra @alexxandra1011 Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Damir Dzumhur picks Djokovic over Nadal: Damir Dzumhur picks Djokovic over Nadal: https://t.co/Ex2X9WPKYL If only more players had the guts to talk about it... they have to be brave to say something like this. In the tennis world is a capital sin to like more Djokovic than Nadal. twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… If only more players had the guts to talk about it... they have to be brave to say something like this. In the tennis world is a capital sin to like more Djokovic than Nadal. twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Another fan ridiculed the Bosinian for his biased opinion.

“Seems like he just likes to devalue Nadal in any way possible. Funny how he never said a thing about Djokovic winning RG 2016 without Nadal being there. Isn’t it funny that Djokovic was there in the 2021 USO final? Yeah! That’s how unbiased his opinion is,” the fan said.

Michelle Ramirez Fro @Ramirezmmrf @gigicat7_ Seems like he just likes to devalue Nadal in any way possible. Funny how he never said a thing about Djokovic winning RG 2016 without Nadal being there. Isn’t it funny that Djokovic was there in the 2021 USO final? Yeah! That’s how unbiased his opinion is. @gigicat7_ Seems like he just likes to devalue Nadal in any way possible. Funny how he never said a thing about Djokovic winning RG 2016 without Nadal being there. Isn’t it funny that Djokovic was there in the 2021 USO final? Yeah! That’s how unbiased his opinion is. https://t.co/GKSpJbnyfR

Yet another individual was unhappy that the player chose to praise the Serb at the cost of demeaning Nadal.

“Can he not praise Novak in whatever way he likes without actually degrading Rafael Nadal...,” the person questioned.

Raj @Raf125788 @gigicat7_ Can he not praise novak in whatever way he likes without actually degrading rafael nadal... @gigicat7_ Can he not praise novak in whatever way he likes without actually degrading rafael nadal...

Here are some more reactions:

Yaniis @Yoyasanhut @gigicat7_ I have read similar comments voiced by some young players. That was when I began to appreciate @DjokerNole . Novak seems to really care about those players’ welfare, and is actually doing something about it, very noble. @gigicat7_ I have read similar comments voiced by some young players. That was when I began to appreciate @DjokerNole. Novak seems to really care about those players’ welfare, and is actually doing something about it, very noble.

Lily @Lily23252955 @Vuk135 You Damir

for speaking so Truthfully about Novak's Contribution... to his fellow players... and the sport itself @gigicat7_ ThankYouDamir @DzumhurDamir for speaking so Truthfully about Novak's Contribution... to his fellow players... and the sportitself @Vuk135 @gigicat7_ Thank🙏You💗Damir @DzumhurDamir for speaking so Truthfully about Novak's Contribution... to his fellow players... and the sport🎾 itself🙏

Sadaf Sayeed 🇮🇳 @Sadafsayeed @gigicat7_ There is a huge Nadal academy to help Tennis players from the grass root level . What is he talking about ? @gigicat7_ There is a huge Nadal academy to help Tennis players from the grass root level . What is he talking about ?

Andy @Andy_nole_goat @gigicat7_ Haha..Nadal fans getting angry for this. How dare a player like more Djokovic than Nadal? @gigicat7_ Haha..Nadal fans getting angry for this. How dare a player like more Djokovic than Nadal?

Rugby Posts @rugbyposts1000 @gigicat7_ Dead right..and I hate that i will be in agreement with Nolefam nutters but this is factual. Nadal and Federer have been very selfish in that regard their whole careers @gigicat7_ Dead right..and I hate that i will be in agreement with Nolefam nutters but this is factual. Nadal and Federer have been very selfish in that regard their whole careers

Mike @Mikelacbe @gigicat7_ Everyone in the tennis world was desperate for the opinion of Damir Dzumhur. This changes everything @gigicat7_ Everyone in the tennis world was desperate for the opinion of Damir Dzumhur. This changes everything

Mazagangi Egypt @trika4ever @gigicat7_ Everyone has the right to praise any player, but why when they praise Novak they must put Nadal's name definitely in a sentence ?? Does Nadal bother them all the time ?? This is cheap propaganda from an obscure person who does not know the meaning of respect @gigicat7_ Everyone has the right to praise any player, but why when they praise Novak they must put Nadal's name definitely in a sentence ?? Does Nadal bother them all the time ?? This is cheap propaganda from an obscure person who does not know the meaning of respect

Generaal Kaizen @Steggers_1 ! Both Alcaraz and Ruud (and loads more) have trained at Nadal’s academy. Rafa helping the next generation reach their potential. @gigicat7_ What a load of! Both Alcaraz and Ruud (and loads more) have trained at Nadal’s academy. Rafa helping the next generation reach their potential. @gigicat7_ What a load of 💩! Both Alcaraz and Ruud (and loads more) have trained at Nadal’s academy. Rafa helping the next generation reach their potential.

Sixth Sense @ITennisTacticsI @gigicat7_ Djokovic was not receiving love. So, he planned to get the love by helping players thru PTPA. @gigicat7_ Djokovic was not receiving love. So, he planned to get the love by helping players thru PTPA.

How Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are helping budding tennis players reach their potential

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are arguably two of the greatest tennis players of all time. The duo, who have 43 Grand Slam titles between them, are doing their bit to promote tennis to younger generations.

In late 2016, Rafael Nadal started the Rafa Nadal Academy in his hometown of Mallorca, Spain. The academy has started showing outstanding results with alumni of the likes of World No. 2 Casper Ruud, who has nine titles to his name. The 23-year-old was also a finalist at two Grand Slams in 2022 - the French Open and the US Open. Moreover, academy students Martin Landaluce and Alexandra Eala became the boys' and girls' champions at the 2022 US Open.

Novak Djokovic is similarly known for encouraging young players to reach new heights. A young Serbian player by the name of Hamad Medjedovic made news recently, owing to Djokovic's kindness. It was revealed that the veteran Serb was providing financial aid to the teenager, who trains at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade.

