Tennis journalist calls for domestic abuse protocol to be the same as that for doping ft. Alexander Zverev, Maria Sharapova, Simona Halep

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim recently tackled one of the most controversial topics in the sport: the domestic abuse allegations against World No. 7 Alexander Zverev and how tennis should handle such cases.

Wertheim also shared his thoughts on why the sporting organizations have a clear and consistent policy for suspending athletes charged with doping, but not for those charged with domestic abuse. He argued that tennis should follow the example of other sports that have established protocols and guidelines for dealing with violence and misconduct.

Zverev has been accused of physical and emotional abuse by two of his former girlfriends. The first accuser, Olga Sharapova, came forward in October 2020, claiming that the German choked her, hit her, and tried to suffocate her with a pillow during their relationship in 2019.

The second accuser, Brenda Patea, revealed that Zverev was violent and abusive towards her. The former World No. 2, however, denied both allegations.

The issue of domestic abuse in sports has sparked a heated debate among fans, media, and players. Some have called for Zverev to be suspended or banned from the tour until the allegations are resolved, while others have argued that he is innocent until proven guilty and deserves due process.

In his latest mailbag for Sports Illustrated, Wertheim answered a question from a follower who asked him to share his thoughts on Zverev and the domestic abuse issues that swirl about him.

Wertheim responded by explaining his reasoning and providing some examples from other sports.

"This is yet another instance where tennis would benefit from some variation of a league/union relationship," Wertheim replied. "One element that we have not discussed is how detrimental this is to the other players. I can’t imagine everyone is cool having a peer facing these allegations without consequence. Some individual sports have a clear policy, Others, like the UFC and mixed martial arts, are murkier and more subjective."

The fan raised another point as to why tennis organizations suspend athletes charged with domestic abuse, as they do with athletes charged with doping.

"No one is likening a failed doping test to domestic violence. In keeping with the WADA code, the board suspends athletes provisionally for failed tests or missing tests while an appeal is pending. Sometimes these suspensions are valid; other times the athlete is exonerated or there are extenuating circumstances. In either case, there is a policy justification. Why wouldn’t you have a similar protocol for the far more serious allegation of partner violence?" Wertheim added.

Tennis journalist raises questions as Alexander Zverev plays on despite domestic abuse penalty, while Simona Halep faces doping suspension

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 Erste Bank Open

Tennis reporter Josh Levin raised doubts about Alexander Zverev still playing on the ATP tour even though he was penalized by a German court for domestic violence.

Zverev received a penalty order for injuring his former girlfriend on October 31, according to reports. The Tiergarten district court in Germany also imposed a fine of €450,000 on the 26-year-old (via the Guardian).

On the most recent episode of the Hang Up and Listen podcast, Levin contrasted Zverev’s situation with that of Simona Halep, who has been under suspension for doping charges.

"There's an analogy in my view to be made to doping. In tennis, Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been suspended since last year after testing positive for a banned substance. She's been fighting and appealing that suspension ever since which, as of now, if the ruling stands, will keep her off the tour until 2026," he said.

"But while Halep is appealing, that suspension is still stood. She's been off the court. But Zverev is still competing. Next week, he'll be at one of tennis's showcase events, the year-end championship in Italy. In the past, he hasn’t been asked all that many questions about the abuse claims against him," he added.