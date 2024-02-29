Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz shares adorable glimpse of family pet dog & cat's interaction; Andy Murray drops retirement hint

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz recently delighted fans by sharing an adorable moment between their family pet dog and cat. Meanwhile, three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray dropped a major retirement hint.

The ATP announced a "multi-year strategic partnership" with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). Daniil Medvedev confessed that he was still grappling with his defeat in the 2022 Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal.

On that note, here's a quick recap of the day's biggest headlines:

Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shares adorable glimpse of family pet dog & cat's interaction

Steffi Graf (L) and Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz Elle, recently delighted her Instagram followers by sharing an endearing interaction between their pet dog, Blue, and their adopted cat, Sweetie.

Since Jaz is currently not residing with her parents, she took to her Instagram story to express how much she misses their beloved pets, writing:

"I miss you so so much."

Andy Murray says he may retire from tennis post-summer

Andy Murray announced on Thursday, February 29, that he doesn't plan to continue playing tennis after the summer season. The Brit made these remarks following his 2-6, 4-6 loss to Ugo Humbert in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

"I mean, I'm likely not going to play past this summer," Murray told the press, as quoted by The Express. "I get asked about it after every single match that I play, every single tournament that I play. I'm bored of the question, to be honest."

"Yeah, I'm not going to talk more about that between now and whenever the time comes for me to stop. But yeah, I don't plan on playing much past this summer," he added.

ATP announces new "multi-year" deal with Saudi Arabia's PIF

The ATP has announced a "multi-year strategic partnership" with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) as the Gulf country deepens its involvement in tennis and sports overall. This follows Rafael Nadal's appointment as ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation.

PIF will now become the official naming partner of the ATP Rankings and will also collaborate with tournaments in Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Beijing and the ATP Finals, along with the Next Gen ATP Finals.

"Our strategic partnership with PIF marks a major moment for tennis," ATP CEO Massimo Calvelli said in a press release (via ATP Tour's official website).

"It’s a shared commitment to propel the future of the sport. With PIF’s dedication to the next generation - fostering innovation and creating opportunities for all - the stage is set for a transformative new period of progress," he added.

Daniil Medvedev admits he is still not over Australian Open 2022 loss to Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal (L) and Daniil Medvedev pictured with their 2022 Australian Open trophies

Daniil Medvedev has revealed that he is still over his loss to Rafael Nadal in the 2022 Australian Open final, where the Spaniard triumphed in a five-set thriller to claim his record 21st Grand Slam.

Medvedev, who also reached the summit clash of the Melbourne Slam for the third consecutive year in 2024, told the media during the ongoing Dubai Tennis Championships:

"I don't know, because for sure I'm still disappointed because that one was close. Closer than the Jannik match. Also, mentally with the crowd and this and that. Somewhere in the match I really felt like I'm there, not that I have to win it, but I was really close in my mind."

"Not sure it's even a lesson. I would prefer not to have this lesson. But in life not everything goes as you prefer. So this happened. I have to go on from it. I would say I hope that it was a lesson and I can take anything from it. Even if not, I just have to forget it and go," he added.

