Tennis News Today: Chris Evert makes honest admission about daughter-in-law, Belinda Bencic's husband in tears, Carlos Alcaraz gets bold future prediction & more

Chris Evert shared a heartfelt admission about her daughter-in-law, Rebecca. Belinda Bencic's husband Martin Hromkovic was overcome with emotion, breaking down in tears after her Abu Dhabi Open triumph. Rick Macci made a bold prediction about Carlos Alcaraz’s future in tennis.

Casper Ruud shared why he chooses to wear nasal strips like Carlos Alcaraz, explaining how they help him. Meanwhile, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, weighed in on AI's growing impact on human jobs.

On that note, let's take a look at the day's biggest headlines:

Chris Evert says her daughter-in-law is the daughter she wanted

Chris Evert pictured at the 2024 French Open | Image Source: Getty

Chris Evert shares a close bond with her three sons—Nicholas Joseph, Alexander James, and Colton Jack—whom she shares with her ex-husband, legendary downhill skier Andy Mill. She often offers glimpses of their cherished moments together.

Trending

In a recent interview with We Are Tennis, Evert made a lighthearted yet heartfelt admission, revealing that she had always wanted a daughter—someone like her daughter-in-law, Rebecca, who is married to Nicholas. The couple welcomed a baby boy last year, bringing even more joy to the family.

"Well, first of all, my daughter in law is the daughter that I always wanted," Evert said. "I mean, she's perfect. My grandchild Hayden is, wow, again, I never everyone kept saying, ‘Wait until you have a grandchild.’ I thought nothing can top having a child."

The 18-time Grand Slam champion added:

"Having a grandchild is double the fun, because you're also seeing your son being a father. Your child has become a father. Then I have this little grandson. It's wonderful. I will be, for sure, a fun grandmother. I will be right around as long as I can."

Belinda Bencic's husband Martin Hromkovic breaks down in tears after Swiss' Abu Dhabi Open win

Belinda Bencic pictured with husband Martin Hromkovic and daughter Bella at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open | Image Source: Getty

Belinda Bencic had a night to cherish on Saturday, February 8, at the Abu Dhabi Open, securing her first title of the 2025 season—and her first since welcoming her daughter, Bella, with her coach-turned-husband, Martin Hromkovic.

The Swiss star put together an impressive run, defeating Rebecca Sramkova, Veronika Kudermetova, Marketa Vondrousova, top seed and defending champion Elena Rybakina, and Ashlyn Krueger to claim the trophy.

The victory brought an emotional reaction from Hromkovic, who watched from the stands with Bella in his arms. Unable to hold back his tears, he covered his face as he took in the moment.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Rick Macci makes bold prediction for Carlos Alcaraz's future

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open | Image Source: Getty

Rick Macci has never shied away from sharing his wisdom with the next generation of tennis stars, offering guidance to players like Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu, and Jannik Sinner. This time, his attention turned to Carlos Alcaraz, who has stormed into the final of the Rotterdam Open.

Alcaraz battled past Botic van de Zandschulp, Andrea Vavassori, Pedro Martinez, and Hubert Hurkacz to book his place in the summit clash, where he will face Alex de Minaur.

Ahead of the showdown, the Spaniard received a message of encouragement from Macci, the former childhood coach of Serena and Venus Williams. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

"His career will be road of twists and turns. Failure is part of success. We look at results like the weather. Like the weather it never is the same. When your a generational talent to breathe rare air the sun will shine bright more than it rains. @carlosalcaraz."

Casper Ruud comments on using nasal strips like Carlos Alcaraz in Dallas

Casper Ruud pictured at the 2025 Dallas Open | Image Source: Getty

Casper Ruud recently addressed his decision to wear nasal strips, a trend that gained attention after Carlos Alcaraz first sported them at the ATP Finals last year and again at this year’s Rotterdam Open.

Competing at the Dallas Open, where he has reached the final against Denis Shapovalov, Ruud told Tennis Channel that the strips have been beneficial in easing his persistent nasal congestion, particularly while sleeping in Norway.

"It's just a kind of interesting little gimmick I bought online, not on eBay, but another kind of interesting, maybe shady webpage. I bought it to try during sleep because when I'm back home in Norway and it's cold during the winter, I wake up and my nose is blocked in a way," he said.

He added:

"Whatever happens overnight, I'm not sure but I always have to blow my nose a lot in the morning so I thought maybe it can get a little more air in there and see how it works. It worked really well actually, I was surprised by how well it works."

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gives verdict on AI causing job losses

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian pictured at the 2022 US Open | Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, frequently shares his insights on emerging technologies, particularly AI. With his background as the co-founder of Reddit, he brings a well-informed perspective to the discussion.

Beyond Reddit, Ohanian has been deeply involved in the tech and startup world. He founded Initialized Capital, a venture capital firm that has backed numerous tech startups, further solidifying his expertise in the field.

The 41-year-old also offers advice to young entrepreneurs on X, and this time, he weighed in on AI-driven job losses. He wrote:

"Something becoming abundantly clear: AI won’t take your job. Someone using AI better than you will."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback